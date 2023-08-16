Neymar joins Saudi’s Al-Hilal

The Brazilian wizard has signed a two-year contract with Saudi Club Al-Hilal joining Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League….reports Asian Lite News

Brazilian forward, Neymar Jr has officially joined Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League after signing a two-year contract with Al-Hilal on Tuesday.

The SPL Club took to their social media platform to announce the arrival of the 31-year-old winger with a caption. “From the capital of beauty to the land of civilization, heritage, and the future… Neymar Jr joins Asia’s Leader.”

The Brazilian wizard spent six years with Ligue 1 champions and racked up 118 goals in 173 matches, making him Paris Saint-Germain’s fourth-all-time highest scorer.

In terms of national performances with 77 goals in 124 caps, he is currently Brazil’s joint-top scorer, on par with football icon Pele.

“I have achieved a lot in Europe and enjoyed special times, but I have always wanted to be a global player and test myself with new challenges and opportunities in new places,” ESPN quoted Neymar as saying.

“I want to write new sporting history, and the Saudi Pro League has tremendous energy and quality players at the moment. I have heard a lot and learned that I am following a long list of Brazilian players who have played in Saudi Arabia over the years, so I believe it is the desired place,” Neymar added.

“Al Hilal is a giant club with fantastic fans, and it is the best in Asia. This gives me a feeling that it is the right decision for me at the right time with the right club. I love winning and scoring goals, and I plan to continue doing that in Saudi Arabia and with Al Hilal.”

President and CEO of Paris Saint-Germain, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, shared some emotional words for the attacker as he ended his journey with them

“It is always difficult to say goodbye to an amazing player like Neymar, one of the best players in the world, said. I will never forget the day he arrived at Paris Saint-Germain, and what he has contributed to our Club and our project over the last 6 years. We had a great moment and Neymar will always be a big part of our history. I would like to thank Neymar and his family. We wish Neymar all the very best for the future and his next adventure,” Khelaifi said as quoted by PSG.com.

Neymar walked away as champions as over the seasons, he added four Ligue 1 titles (2019, 2020, 2022 and 2023), two Coupes de France (2020 and 2021), a Coupe de la Ligue (2020) and three Trophees des Champions (2018, 2020 and 2022). An impressive record, that is backed by individual statistics. (ANI)

