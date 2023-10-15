OIC Meet To Discuss Gaza

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation will hold an emergency meeting in Jeddah on Wednesday to discuss the violence in Gaza…reports Asian Lite News

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation will hold an emergency meeting in Jeddah on Wednesday to discuss the violence in Gaza.

Saudi Arabia, which is chairman of the Islamic Summit at its current session and chairman of the OIC’s executive committee, called for the “open-ended” ministerial meeting to discuss the military escalation in Gaza and its surroundings, and the worsening situation that threatens civilians and regional security and stability.

Meanwhile, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State, at Qasr Al Shati. During their meeting, they discussed the utmost priority of ensuring complete protection for civilian lives and emphasised the urgent need to open humanitarian corridors to facilitate the delivery of medical and relief aid to the Gaza Strip, in addition to an immediate cessation of hostilities.

The meeting addressed the need to intensify regional and international diplomatic efforts to prevent further escalation, violence, and crises in the region in light of the impact of serious developments.

The two sides discussed the importance of actively pursuing a clear political vision to achieve a just and comprehensive peace that strengthens regional security and stability. In this regard, they reiterated their joint commitment to enhancing stability and prosperity in the Middle East.

During the meeting, His Highness the President and the US Secretary of State also reviewed the strategic cooperation and joint efforts between the UAE and US and ways to develop ties in various fields to serve common interests.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Yousef Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the United States; in addition to the accompanying delegation of the US Secretary of State.

Tarahum – for Gaza

The UAE has launched a campaign to provide relief aid to the Palestinian people impacted by the war in the Gaza Strip, under the theme ‘Tarahum – for Gaza’.

The campaign will establish centers to collect and mobilize humanitarian relief packages in partnership with humanitarian and charitable institutions, volunteer centers, the private sector, media and all segments of society. As part of the humanitarian efforts undertaken by the UAE to provide urgent assistance to the Palestinian people, the relief campaign is in cooperation with the World Food Program, and in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Community Development.

Moreover, in solidarity with the Palestinian children and families affected by the ongoing conflict, the ‘Tarahum – for Gaza’ campaign aims to mitigate the severity of the humanitarian conditions, and alleviate the suffering of the most vulnerable groups, especially children, who constitute nearly half of the population of the Gaza Strip. More than one million children are affected by the current conflict, and the campaign will work towards providing children and mothers with basic needs, in addition to health supplies and general hygiene materials.

The campaign will be inaugurated today in Abu Dhabi, under the supervision of the Emirates Red Crescent in Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal at Zayed Port from 9 am – 4 pm, and will be organized across the rest of the Emirates at a later date.

Meeting in Doha

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian met Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Qatar and agreed to cooperate for “fully achieving” the goals of Hamas and the Palestinian people. During the meeting, the two agreed to “continue cooperation to fully achieve the goals of Hamas and the Palestinian people,” The Jerusalem Post reported citing a press release by Hamas.

Haniyeh stated that “what comes after this battle is a new history that will not be at all the same as it was before it.”

Earlier, Iran’s Supreme leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei claimed that Israel’s “Zionist regime” has “suffered an irrevocable defeat both in terms of military and intelligence,” Iranian News Agency Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported.

The Iranian leader however said that Tehran was not involved in the Saturday attack by Hamas on Israel.

In another development, the US sent a second aircraft carrier strike group to the eastern Mediterranean to deter the “hostile actions” against Israel or any efforts toward widening this war following Hamas’s attack on Israel, US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin said.

The Strike Group includes the guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea (CG 58), guided-missile destroyers USS Gravely (DDG 107) and USS Mason (DDG 87), and Carrier Air Wing 3, with nine aircraft squadrons, and embarked headquarters staffs.

The Eisenhower CSG will join the USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group, which arrived earlier this week. The Ford CSG includes the USS Normandy, USS Thomas Hudner, USS Ramage, USS Carney, and USS Roosevelt, the statement added.

Earlier in the week, the US Air Force announced the deployment of squadrons of F-15, F-16 and A-10 fighter aircraft to the region.

“The increases to US force posture signal the United States’ ironclad commitment to Israel’s security and our resolve to deter any state or non-state actor seeking to escalate this war,” Austin stated.

According to the US Navy, the strike group is scheduled to deploy to the US European Command area of responsibility where it will engage with allies and partners in support of maritime statecraft, which encompasses naval diplomacy and national efforts to build comprehensive US and allied maritime power.

“Each entity that comprises IKECSG has worked exceptionally hard over the last several months, and we are ready to bring maritime power in support of any tasking,” said Rear Admiral Marc Miguez, commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, IKECSG, adding, “Our presence will undoubtedly strengthen relationships with our allies and partners, as we share the goal to deter aggression, and if required, deliver overwhelming combat power.”

Meanwhile, Lloyd Austin was the second high-level US official sent by President Joe Biden to visit Israel in two days amid the Israel-Hamas war.

He stated that the US will continue to coordinate with Israel to help secure the release of hostages from the clutches of Hamas, including American citizens.

Earlier on Thursday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Israel and met PM Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog.

Blinken emphasized the importance of preventing any further fronts in the ongoing conflict and warned against any attempts by state or non-state actors to exploit the situation.

