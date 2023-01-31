PM meets Korosi, discusses vitality of global water resources

Csaba Koro arrived in India on Sunday on a three-day visit. Korosi on Monday delivered the 40th Sapru House Lecture on ‘Solution through Solidarity, Sustainability and Science at the UN’ in New Delhi…reports Asian Lite News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met Csaba Korosi, President of the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (PGA). The two leaders discussed the importance of conserving and optimising global water resources.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister reaffirmed India’s commitment to multilateralism including at the United Nations. “Happy to welcome @UN_PGA Csaba Korosi on his first visit to India. Reaffirmed India’s commitment to multilateralism, including at the UN. We discussed the importance of conserving and optimising global water resources. Welcomed his support for #G20India,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

Happy to welcome @UN_PGA Csaba Kőrösi on his first visit to India. Reaffirmed India's commitment to multilateralism, including at the UN. We discussed the importance of conserving and optimising global water resources. Welcomed his support for #G20India. pic.twitter.com/nLbLv1rYtg — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 30, 2023

Earlier, UNGA president met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar as he hosted him for a millet lunch. The two leaders also discussed the G20 agenda, UN reform, and the Ukraine conflict.

“Welcomed President of General Assembly Csaba Korosi, hosting him for a millet lunch. Discussed global challenges, UN reform, the Ukraine conflict and the G20 agenda. Assured him of India’s fullest support in developmental progress and reformed multilateralism,” the minister said in a tweet.

Jaishankar holds talks

The Hungarian diplomat who assumed his role as President of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in September 2022, arrived in India on Sunday on a three-day visit at the invitation of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Csaba Korosi praised India’s demands for peace in Ukraine and around the world on Monday.

“We are approaching the first anniversary of the war in Ukraine that caused suffering and displacement. A war that has unleashed an energy and food crisis across the globe. I commend India for your calls for peace in Ukraine and across the world,” Korosi said while delivering the 40th Sapru House Lecture.

