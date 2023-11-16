Pro-Palestinian Protest Turns Chaotic at US Democratic Headquarters

Legislator Sean Casten from Illinois criticized the protesters for obstructing entrances, expressing concern about police being unaware of their intentions….reports Asian Lite News

A clash was erupted between pro-Palestinian protesters and police outside the Democratic Party’s national headquarters on Wednesday night, resulting in a lockdown of adjacent US Congress offices. The US Capitol Police, in a statement on social media, disclosed their efforts to restrain around 150 individuals engaged in what they described as illegal and violent protests near the party offices, leading to arrests.

As tensions escalated, police ensured the safety of legislators present at the Democratic National Committee (DNC) offices, guiding them out of the building. The protesters were advocating for a ceasefire and an end to Israeli military actions in Gaza. California lawmaker Brad Sherman, using social media, reported the violence, accusing the protesters of being anti-Israel and thanked the police for averting potential harm.

Legislator Sean Casten from Illinois criticized the protesters for obstructing entrances, expressing concern about police being unaware of their intentions. He, too, shared his evacuation experience, noting the assistance of armed officers.

Images circulated on social media depicted protesters wearing black T-shirts with “Cease Fire Now” inscriptions in white letters, engaging in scuffles with police officers near the building’s entrance. Security measures were implemented, instructing lawmakers and staff in nearby buildings to remain indoors due to the significant demonstration activity.

This clash followed a pro-Israel rally on the National Mall the previous day, underscoring the heightened tensions surrounding the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Demonstrators from across the country, with over 2,90,000 people in attendance, gathered in Washington, DC, for the “March for Israel,” denouncing antisemitism and calling for the release of Israeli hostages, CNN reported.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog addressed the crowd through a live video feed, emphasising unity in supporting those held by Hamas and the right of every Jew to live safely. Herzog said they are united “to march for the babies, the boys and girls, women and men viciously held hostage by Hamas; to march for the right of every Jew to live proudly and safely in America, in Israel and all around the world.”

The event, considered the largest pro-Israel gathering in the US since October 7, prompted unprecedented security measures designated as a “Level 1” event by the Department of Homeland Security.

