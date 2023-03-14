Promote tolerance, peace: Ghobash tells Parliamentarians

Ghobash made this statement during his speech at the 146th General Assembly meeting of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Bahrain…reports Asian Lite News

Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), called on parliamentarians to promote the values of tolerance, coexistence and peace, to create a world where everyone shares responsibilities, under the framework of an international entity for humanity.

The global population is now more than eight billion people, divided between over 2,500 ethnic groups and over 5,000 different languages, he added. The Human Fraternity Document was signed in the UAE on 4th February, 2019, and the United Nations (UN) General Assembly allocated this date as the International Day of Human Fraternity, he noted.

Ghobash made this statement during his speech at the 146th General Assembly meeting of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), in Bahrain from 11th to 15th March, 2023, under the theme, “Promoting peaceful coexistence and inclusive societies: Fighting intolerance,” with the participation of speakers of parliaments and more than 1,700 parliamentarians.

Ghobash started his speech by thanking His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain for supporting the conference.

He also appreciated the Bahrain government and people for their warm welcome and hospitality.

He called on parliamentarians worldwide to work on two parallel paths, the first being to issue domestic laws that ensure equality and justice for all segments of the community and criminalise hate speech, while the second is to promote international cooperation to unify the definition of global tolerance and coexistence and denounce violence, extremism and hate speech.

