Route to Scottish independence must be lawful, says Yousaf

Humza Yousaf has told a special SNP conference that greater support for Scottish independence must be built ahead of the next general election.

He said if the party won a majority of seats north of the border he would press the UK government for powers to hold a second referendum. Scotland’s first minister added the only route to independence was through “lawful and democratic process”.

Both Labour and the Tories are opposed to further talks on another vote. But Yousaf told a convention in Dundee that his party would stand on the proposition that people could “vote SNP for an independent Scotland”.

He later said, “We will put the simple proposition to the people in a general election because a referendum is being denied to us. If we win that general election we will then negotiate with the UK government of how we give it democratic effect. If it is a referendum or simply the general election that is of course for the UK government to determine because they have told us time and time again this is a voluntary union. If so then prove it.”

The first minister said an election win would mean securing the most seats in Scotland – even if the party ends up with fewer than the 48 it currently holds.

Yousaf also told the convention a summer campaign would focus on the “opportunities of independence” and announced a major march and rally would be held in Edinburgh on 2 September.

Yousaf’s speech was interrupted by a protestor demanding a public inquiry into NHS Tayside about its disgraced former head of neurosurgery Sam Eljamel.

The SNP leader stopped his address and went to speak to the woman before returning to the stage after arranging to meet her later.

Several other senior SNP politicians also addressed the convention on both the route to independence and its general election strategy. As well as contributions from the floor it also featured “interactive activist workshops”.

Earlier, there was tributes to former SNP MP Winnie Ewing, an icon of the independence movement who died earlier this week at the age of 93. The event will also be used to kickstart a summer programme of independence campaigning, which the party said would include leafleting, canvassing and regional assemblies.

There has been criticism from some within the SNP and wider Yes movement of the decision to only allow party members to attend the convention, which is being held at the same time as an All Under One Banner independence march in Stirling.

Former SNP leader Alex Salmond, who now heads the Alba Party, has been among those calling for a cross-party convention to be created that would include the SNP, Alba and other independence supporting parties and organisations.

He also wants an agreement that would see only one pro-independence candidate stand in each constituency at the general election – a proposal which seems unlikely to be accepted by the SNP.

