Russia lifts ‘anti-terrorist operation regime’

The legal regime of the counter-terrorist operation against the Wagner mercenary group has been canceled in Moscow and the capital region due to the normalisation of the current situation, the Russian government announced on Monday.

“Due to the absence of threats to life, health, property and other legally protected interests of people, the head of the counter-terrorist operation, the head of the Federal Security Service of Russia for the city of Moscow and the Moscow region decided to cancel the counter-terrorist operation legal regime in Moscow and the Moscow region from 9 a.m. on Monday,” said Russia’s National Anti-terrorism Committee in a statement.

Meanwhile, the temporary restrictions in Moscow and the capital region have also been lifted, said the statement, adding that the situation in the Moscow region remains stable currently, reports Xinhua news agency.

Russia’s National Anti-terrorism Committee announced on Saturday that a counter-terrorist operation regime was introduced in Moscow city, the capital region and the Voronezh region to prevent possible terrorist acts after the Wagner group was accused of trying to organise an armed rebellion.

