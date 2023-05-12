Russian Minister highlights UAE’s industrial opportunities

Not only Moscow represented Russia at the Annual Investment Meeting, but also the Republic of Tatarstan….reports Asian Lite News

The Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov said that the UAE had adopted a “special policy” to support industrial investments, including creating special economic zones.

In a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of his visit to the Annual Investment Meeting (AIM) in Abu Dhabi, Minister Reshetnikov said, “We are interested in industrial cooperation in order to develop new technologies and create challenging products together.”

During the AIM, the Moscow Government organised the Moscow Investment Destination Forum. The session highlighted the investment-friendly ecosystem of Moscow in light of the city’s significant sustainable economic growth.

The moderator of the session, Minister of the Moscow City Government Sergey Cheremin, highlighted the high status of Moscow in global FDI confidence indices. On that score, he noted that Moscow’s bus fleet will be converted entirely to electric by 2030.

Maria Bogomolova, CEO of Moscow Agency of Innovation and one of the speakers, said, “Over the past ten years, Moscow has become one of the most innovative and digitally developed cities”.

“We have accumulated valuable experience in helping talented people to fulfil their potential, stimulating new partnerships, supporting start-ups, small and medium enterprises”, she added.

Deputy Chief Executive of Tatarstan Investment Development Agency Marina Epifanceva, in a statement to WAM, elaborated on the investment opportunities in her country. She mentioned that Tatarstan has a well-developed Sharia-compliant economy, especially in terms of finance, fashion, halal food and even halal medicine and hotels. She also added that many companies from Tatarstan opened headquarters in the GCC region.

