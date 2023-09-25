Saudi Condemns Provocations at Al-Aqsa

The OC also strongly condemned the escalating crimes in the occupied Palestinian territories, which resulted in the “killing of two young Palestinians and destroying the infrastructure at the Nur Shams camp for refugees in Tulkarm.”…reports Asian Lite News

Saudi Arabia has condemned the recurrence of provocative practices carried out by a “group of extremists” against Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry expressed the Kingdom’s regret over the “Israeli occupation authorities’” practices that undermine international peace efforts and contradict international principles and norms regarding religious sanctities.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated the Kingdom’s firm stance to support the Palestinian people and their quest to end the occupation,” the ministry stated. “The Kingdom is committed to promoting efforts that will lead to a just and lasting solution to the Palestinian cause. This solution should enable the Palestinian people to establish their own independent state on the borders of 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital.”

Meanwhile, the Secretariat General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has strongly condemned the escalating crimes in the occupied Palestinian territories, which resulted in the “killing of two young Palestinians and destroying the infrastructure at the Nur Shams camp for refugees in Tulkarm, in conjunction with escalating Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip.”

The OIC stressed that these Israeli attacks constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity, calling on the international community to pressure Israel, the occupying force, to end its crimes and recurrent attacks and to provide international protection for the Palestinian people.

Last week, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas emphasized that those who believe peace can be achieved in the Middle East without the Palestinian people enjoying their full rights are mistaken.

Speaking at the UN General Assembly, he criticised Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory, stating, “It violates the principles of international law and legitimacy, while it races against time to change the historical, geographical, and demographic reality on the ground. This is aimed at perpetuating the occupation and entrenching apartheid,” the Arab News reported.

Abbas expressed hope that the UN would act on its resolution calling for an end to the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territory. He stressed the importance of realizing the independence of a fully sovereign Palestinian state, with East Jerusalem as its capital, based on the borders of June 4, 1967.

He also accused Israel of continuing to attack Palestinians, and he condemned the actions of the Israeli army and settlers, describing them as intimidating and deadly. He further accused them of destroying homes, confiscating resources, and stealing Palestinian money.

“My message today to Israelis is that this occupation will not last regardless of their ambitions, because the Palestinian people are remaining on their land, which they have inhabited for 1000’s of yrs. generation after generation & if anyone must leave it must be the occupiers.”

Abbas drew attention to Israel’s actions against Islamic and Christian holy sites, particularly the Al-Aqsa Mosque, which international legitimacy has recognized as an exclusive place of worship for Muslims.”

He added that Israel is digging tunnels under and around the mosque, threatening its full or partial collapse, “which would lead to an explosion with untold consequences,” the Arab News reported.

He urged the international community to assume its responsibilities in preserving the historic and legal status of Jerusalem and its holy sites.

Israel strikes Hamas target

The Israeli military struck a military post belonging to the Hamas organisation which rules the Gaza Strip, according to a statement released by the Israeli Army.

The strike, carried out using an unmanned aerial vehicle, came in response to a demonstration held by residents of the territory adjacent to the border with Israel, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Hundreds of rioters have gathered adjacent to the security fence in the Gaza Strip… Soldiers were dispatched to the scene and operated against the violent riot using riot dispersal means and precise live fire,” the statement said on Saturday.

On Friday, the military also struck at Hamas targets after incendiary balloons were sent from the Gaza Strip and caused fire on the Israeli side of the border.

Palestinian protestors have been gathering at the border in the past week, burning tires and throwing explosive devices at Israeli troops.

The demonstrators and Hamas say the protests are in response to recent Jewish visits to the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in the Old City of Jerusalem, a flashpoint in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

