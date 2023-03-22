SeaWorld Abu Dhabi to open on Yas Island in May

The next-generation Marine Life Theme Park will tell a captivating ‘One Ocean’ story that uncovers the interconnectivity between life on earth and our ocean…reports Asian Lite News

Miral, Abu Dhabi’s leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences, announced today that SeaWorld Abu Dhabi is set to open its doors to the public on 23rd May 2023.

The next-generation Marine Life Theme Park will tell a captivating ‘One Ocean’ story that uncovers the interconnectivity between life on earth and our ocean. SeaWorld Abu Dhabi will deliver engaging, and immersive family-friendly experiences through eight of its uniquely themed realms, featuring up-close animal encounters, exciting rides, inspiring entertainment, as well as unmatched dining and shopping experiences.

A collaboration between Miral and SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi’s eight realms can be explored across five indoor levels spanning an area of approximately 183,000m2 with the Endless Ocean realm set to be home to the world’s largest and most expansive multi-species aquarium. This innovatively designed aquarium will contain over 25 million litres of water and will be a dynamic habitat for more than 68,000 marine animals, including sharks, schools of fish, manta rays and sea turtles.

On this day in SeaWorld history: SeaWorld San Diego opened on March 21st, 1964. The park that started it all!💙 pic.twitter.com/AwSZ3DrULb — SeaWorld (@SeaWorld) March 21, 2023

Located on Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island, in total there will be over 100,000 marine animals including 150 species of birds, fish, mammals and reptiles at the Marine Life Theme Park. Animal habitats in each realm of SeaWorld Abu Dhabi have been custom designed using state-of-the-art technology and the highest standards for animal welfare.

The Chairman of Miral, Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, said, “We are delighted to announce the opening of SeaWorld Abu Dhabi this May, and proud of our partnership with SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment to bring the region’s next-generation Marine Life Theme Park to Abu Dhabi and to Yas Island. As part of our commitment to the Year of Sustainability, the marine life park will embed Sheikh Zayed’s legacy and profound respect for nature and all its beauty, as well as play a key role in promoting environmental awareness and protecting marine life in Abu Dhabi, the UAE and the wider region.”

“Through its innovative programs and its state-of-the-art facilities, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi aims to inspire the next generation of conservationists and marine life scientists while fostering a deeper appreciation for the natural world. SeaWorld Abu Dhabi’s opening will mark an exciting new chapter in Yas Island and Abu Dhabi’s ongoing efforts to promote tourism, showcase the emirate’s truly unique offerings and position it as a top global destination.”

Designed according to standards set by the Association of Zoos and Aquarium (AZA) and American Humane, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi’s next-generation marine life habitats feature state-of-the art design and technology that will enable animals to live in dynamic habitats alongside other fish, birds, and animals as they would in nature. Other spaces have been designed to provide flexibility for animal welfare allowing the SeaWorld Abu Dhabi animal care team to recreate social seasonal patterns for animals such as the walrus.

Unique systems such as the Advanced Animal Lighting System (AALS) recreate night/day and seasonal light cycles while also providing the health benefits of full spectrum light and the Animal Life Support System (ALSS) that manages water quality to support the diverse array of fish and mammals living together in dynamic environments are some of the cutting-edge features at SeaWorld Abu Dhabi.

Adjacent to SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, the park is home to Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the first-of-its-kind dedicated marine research, rescue, rehabilitation and return centre in the region, serving as an advanced marine science knowledge hub and a key contributor to marine life conservation in the UAE and wider region. Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue opened in February 2023.

ALSO READ: UAE Vice President launches 1B Meals Endowment project

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]