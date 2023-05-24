UAE leaders discuss future initiatives

Highnesses discussed topics related to the wellbeing of UAE citizens, including current and future initiatives consistent with the leadership’s vision for the future…reports Asian Lite News

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met today with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid was accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance; and H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai.

During the meeting, their Highnesses engaged in conversation with guests at the Qasr Al Bahr majlis.

Their Highnesses also discussed topics related to the wellbeing of UAE citizens, including current and future initiatives consistent with the leadership’s vision for the future, and programmes that contribute to achieving the goals of the UAE in improving the quality of citizens’ lives.

The Qasr Al Bahr majlis was attended His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; His Highness Sheikh Issa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; and a number of sheikhs, officials, guests and citizens.

Last week, the World Bank projected UAE’s GDP growth in both oil and non-oil sectors to reach around 3.4% from 2.8% in 2023, driven by robust domestic demand; particularly in the tourism, real estate, construction, transportation, and manufacturing sectors.

‘’The UAE made significant strides towards creating an attractive environment for investments and business. Based on the recently published report by IMD, the UAE ranked number 12 (out of 63 countries) in the World Competitiveness Index in 2022 and led the world across several indices, ‘’ Issam Abu Suleiman, Regional Director of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) at the World Bank said.

‘’For the region, we also notice clear commitment by other countries in pushing forward their own reform agendas and promoting private sector-led growth and competitiveness. There are many common grounds and lessons learnt that could become of great value from close regional collaboration in this area,” he said.

According to the Ministry of Economy, the UAE achieved a record economic growth last year, as the GDP grew by 7.6 percent, which is one of the highest rates of economic growth in the world.

The non-oil foreign trade of the UAE achieved record growth rates in 2022, reaching AED 2.233 trillion, with a growth rate of 17 percent compared to 2021. The country has exceeded the AED2 trillion barrier for the first time in history.

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]