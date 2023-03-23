UAE presents national report on nuclear safety

The purpose of the report is to describe the legislative, regulatory and administrative measures that the UAE has taken to fulfil its obligations as a Contracting Party to the Convention on Nuclear Safety…reports Asian Lite News

The UAE is presenting this week its national report at the Joint Eighth and Ninth Review Meeting of the Contracting Parties to the Convention on Nuclear Safety (CNS) at the headquarters of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Vienna, Austria.

Ambassador Hamad Al Kaabi, UAE Permanent Representative to the IAEA, presented the report during the meeting. The report is a collective effort of various UAE stakeholders including the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR), the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC), the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) and other leading organisations.

The purpose of the report is to describe the legislative, regulatory and administrative measures that the UAE has taken to fulfil its obligations as a Contracting Party to the Convention on Nuclear Safety. The national report highlighted significant changes in the UAE’s nuclear energy programme since the last review meeting.

The report highlights the efforts made towards the licensing of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant, where three units out of its four reactors are commercially operational and delivering electricity to the UAE’s national grid as well as FANR’s regulatory and inspection regime. The National report concludes that the UAE continues to meet its obligations under the Convention on Nuclear Safety.

“The UAE has become a role model for nuclear newcomers countries and the first country in the Arab region to operate a nuclear power plant. Nuclear Safety is of paramount importance for the UAE Nuclear Sector. The UAE demonstrated that through the successful progress and achievements the UAE made over the last few years and hence contributing to realising the vision of the UAE to diversify its energy mix,” said Ambassador Al Kaabi.

“The review process resulted in a wide recognition of the nuclear safety framework in the UAE, confirming we have met all international obligations and adopted best practices in the area of nuclear safety,” he added.

The UAE is a Contracting Party to the Convention since 2009. The Convention on Nuclear Safety (CNS) aims to commit Contracting Parties operating land-based civil nuclear power plants to maintain a high level of safety by establishing fundamental safety principles to which States would subscribe.

The Convention is based on the Parties’ common interest to achieve higher levels of safety that will be developed and promoted through regular meetings. It obliges Parties to submit reports on the implementation of their obligations for “peer review” at meetings that are normally held at IAEA Headquarters. This mechanism is the main innovative and dynamic element of the Convention.

