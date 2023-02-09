UK sends life saving support to Turkey and Syria

A series of aftershocks has left tens of thousands injured and survivors are feared trapped under thousands of collapsed buildings…Asian Lite News

Humanitarian charities in the UK are to launch an appeal to raise funds for people affected by the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

A joint rapid response by 14 charities including the British Red Cross, Oxfam and Save the Children is being co-ordinated by the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) as the death toll from the disaster rises above 11,000.

The UK government will match any donations made by the public, said Foreign Secretary James Cleverly.

“When disasters like these terrible earthquakes strike, we know the British people want to help,” he said. “They have shown time and again that few are more generous and compassionate.

“That is why we are match-funding public donations to DEC’s appeal to provide urgent humanitarian assistance, as part of a wider package of support from the UK that will be used to provide life-saving interventions to those who need it most in the region.”

The first 7.8-magnitude quake hit the Turkish city of Gaziantep in the early hours of Monday, reducing thousands of homes and buildings across the south of the country and northern Syria to rubble as people slept.

Salah Saeed, the DEC’s chief executive, said funds were “urgently needed” to deal with the “heartbreaking” situation.

“In Turkey alone, 6,000 buildings including schools and health centres have collapsed, with infrastructure vital to everyday life such as sanitation and water supplies badly damaged,” he said.

“Funds are urgently needed to support families with medical aid, emergency shelter, food and clean water in freezing, snowy conditions.”

Relief efforts have been hampered by damaged infrastructure, freezing winter temperatures and limited medical facilities.

The DEC said it expects humanitarian needs to grow over the coming days, with access to shelter, clean water and warmth all potential risks.

Tragic loss of life in the Türkiye and Syria earthquake.



Our condolences go to the families of those who died and our thoughts are with the survivors.



The UK stands ready to provide assistance. — James Cleverly🇬🇧 (@JamesCleverly) February 6, 2023

Salah Aboulgasem, who is working with charity Islamic Relief in Gazientep, said there is “a lot of screaming” in the devastated areas.

“The priority right now is saving lives by clearing the rubble,” he said.

“The next priority is supporting people who have lost their homes and gone through huge trauma.

NEWS: Plane carrying UK search and rescue team arrives in Turkeyhttps://t.co/mI1PKYTV1a pic.twitter.com/FZ7DcfjIuc — Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (@FCDOGovUK) February 7, 2023

“People need medicines and warmth. There is a lot of screaming, people are trying to find relatives.

“A lot of people are sleeping in cars because they are scared to go back into the buildings due to aftershocks. The cars are freezing cold.”

