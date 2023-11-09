US, S. Korea Concerned Over Growing Russia-N. Korea Military Ties

Blinken expressed worries about any assistance provided to North Korea’s ballistic missile programs, nuclear technology, and space launch capabilities….reports Asian Lite News

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken voiced shared concerns with South Korea regarding the increasing military cooperation between North Korea and Russia, citing a mutual exchange involving the transfer of arms and technical support.

During discussions with South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin, they addressed an extended deterrence strategy to counter North Korean threats, emphasizing the utilization of U.S. military assets, including nuclear forces, for defence against potential attacks, as well as enhancing collaboration with Japan.

Blinken expressed worries about any assistance provided to North Korea’s ballistic missile programs, nuclear technology, and space launch capabilities. He emphasised ongoing efforts to pinpoint, expose, and if necessary, counter these activities.

Speaking at a press conference in South Korea, Blinken highlighted the significance of identifying and addressing support that contributes to North Korea’s technological advancements.

Blinken will arrive in New Delhi tomorrow to participate in the 5th India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue.

Blinken along with Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin will co-chair the India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue with Indian counterparts S Jaishankar and Rajnath Singh.

