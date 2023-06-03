World leaders condole deaths in Odisha train accident

A number of world leaders have expressed grief over the loss of lives in a train accident in Odisha. The death toll in the massive accident of three trains including two express trains rose to 261.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday expressed grief over the incident and offered condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu over the train accident in Odisha.

Putin wished speedy recovery to those injured in the train accident that claimed the lives of 261 people. “Vladimir Putin sent his condolences to President of India Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the deadly train collision in the Indian state of Odisha,” according to the statement released by Kremlin. “We share the grief of those who lost their loved ones in this tragic accident, and wish a speedy recovery for those injured,” the statement said.

Rescue operation underway at the site where Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Express and a goods train met with an accident, in Balasore district, Saturday. (Photo: Biswanath swain/IANS)

Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov offered condolences to the families of the train accident victims in Odisha. Alipov tweeted, “Deepest condolences to the families of the victims of the tragic train derailment in Odisha. Speedy recovery to the injured.”

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “My thoughts and prayers are with Narendra Modi and with all affected by the tragic events in Odisha. My deepest condolences to the family and friends of those killed, and my heartfelt support and admiration to the survivors and those working tirelessly to respond.”

My thoughts and prayers are with @narendramodi and with all affected by the tragic events in Odisha. My deepest condolences to the family and friends of those killed, and my heartfelt support and admiration to the survivors and those working tirelessly to respond. — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) June 3, 2023

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly offered condolences to the bereaved families. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Cleverly stated that his thoughts are with the survivors and emergency services.

James Cleverly tweeted, “Tragic news of the train crash in India. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. My thoughts are with the survivors and emergency services.”

UK Minister of State for Foreign Commonwealth and Development Affairs Lord Tariq Ahmad expressed grief over the loss of lives in Odisha’s train accident. He stated that his thoughts and prayers are with those affected by the incident.

Distressing scenes and reports from #OdishaTrainAccident in #India which has already claimed the lives of close to 300 people and with many injured. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those impacted as well as the emergency teams working on this tragic accident. @UKinIndia — Lord (Tariq)Ahmad of Wimbledon (@tariqahmadbt) June 3, 2023

In a tweet, Lord Tariq Ahmad stated, “Distressing scenes and reports from #OdishaTrainAccident in #India which has already claimed the lives of close to 300 people and with many injured. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those impacted as well as the emergency teams working on this tragic accident.”

Christina Scott, UK’s Deputy High Commissioner to India, offered condolences to all those impacted by the accident. She appreciated the emergency personnel for working tirelessly to help the victims.

Scott in a tweet wrote, “Terrible news of the train accident in Odisha. Heartfelt condolences from all @UKinIndia to all those affected, and appreciation for emergency services personnel working tirelessly throughout the night to help them.”

Meanwhile, Tibetan spiritual the Dalai Lama on Saturday mourned the loss of several lives in the Odisha train tragedy.

Rescue operation underway at the accident site. (Photo: Biswanath swain/IANS)

In a letter to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, he said, “I offer my condolences to the families of those who have lost loved ones and pray for all those who have been injured and others affected by this tragedy,”



“I very much appreciate that the state government and other agencies, including those of the Central government, are doing their utmost to provide medical treatment and support to the injured and other people affected by this tragic accident.



“As a mark of solidarity with the people of Odisha, the Dalai Lama Trust (DLT) is making a donation towards medical treatment, as well as relief and rescue efforts.



As you know, I have had the opportunity to visit Odisha many times and also had the honour to meet you, as we did in 2017.”



He ended by offering his prayers and good wishes.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he is deeply saddened by the loss of hundreds of lives in the accident.

Deeply saddened by the loss of hundreds of lives in a train accident in India. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families who lost their loved ones in this tragedy. Prayers for speedy recovery of the injured. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) June 3, 2023

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families who lost their loved ones in this tragedy. Prayers for speedy recovery of the injured,” he tweeted.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Saturday expressed grief over the loss of lives in the triple train accident in Odisha. He offered condolences to the families of victims who lost their lives in the accident.

The images and reports of the train crash in Odisha, India break my heart. I’m sending my deepest condolences to those who lost loved ones, and I’m keeping the injured in my thoughts. At this difficult time, Canadians are standing with the people of India. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 3, 2023

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Justin Trudeau stated, “The images and reports of the train crash in Odisha, India break my heart. I’m sending my deepest condolences to those who lost loved ones, and I’m keeping the injured in my thoughts. At this difficult time, Canadians are standing with the people of India.”

The UAE expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Republic of India over the victims of a train collision that occurred in the city of Balasore in Odisha state and resulted in hundreds of deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its sincere condolences to the Government of India and its people and to the families of the victims of this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.

