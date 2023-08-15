World leaders extends wishes to India on I-Day

Jaishankar also thanked Sabry, Dorji and Saud for their warm wishes…reports Asian Lite News

Leaders from all over the world extended greetings to Indian citizens on the occasion of India’s 77th Independence Day on Tuesday. World leaders like French President Emmanuel Macron and foreign ministers of Iran, Sri Lanka and Bhutan have extended their greetings to Indians as the world’s largest democracy celebrates its independence after centuries of struggle for freedom.

Macron tweeted a video of his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the latter’s Bastille Day visit as the chief guest and said France can always count on India, hailing the old, friendly ties between Paris and New Delhi.

“Congratulations to the Indian people on your Independence Day! A month ago in Paris, my friend Prime Minister Narendra Modi and I set new Indo-French ambitions all the way to 2047, the centenary year of India’s Independence. India can count on France as a trusted friend and partner, always,” Macron said in a tweet.

स्वतंत्रता दिवस पर भारतवासियों को हार्दिक बधाई।



एक महीने पहले पेरिस में, मेरे मित्र @narendramodi और मैंने भारत की स्वतंत्रता के शताब्दी वर्ष, 2047 तक नई भारत-फ्रांस महत्वाकांक्षाएं निर्धारित कीं। भारत एक विश्वसनीय मित्र और भागीदार के रूप में फ्रांस पर भरोसा कर सकता है, हमेशा। https://t.co/TN7Y5CqKd2 — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) August 15, 2023

Foreign minister of Sri Lanka Ali Sabry, his Bhutanese counterpart Tandi Dorji, Nepal’s NP Saud and Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian also extended warm greetings to foreign minister S Jaishankar and Indians on Independence Day.

“Congratulations on 76 years of Independence to the brotherly and friendly nation and government of India and my colleague Dr S Jaishankar. Independence is a key factor characterising strategic policy of Iran and India. Development of all-out ties, including economic and regional connectivity is the mutual agenda of two nations,” Amir-Abdollahian said in his tweet.

“Appreciate your warm wishes foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian. Value the India-Iran partnership that reflects our shared interests and works for the benefit of our two peoples,” S Jaishankar said.

Jaishankar also thanked Sabry, Dorji and Saud for their warm wishes.

Australian foreign minister Penny Wong also extended warm wishes to Indians on Independence Day. “Happy Independence Day to the people of India including my friend Dr S Jaishankar, and the Australian-Indian community. Australia and India’s relationship is growing from the foundation of the three ‘Ds’: democracy, diaspora and dosti – or friendship,” Wong said.

ALSO READ-India at 77 is becoming the flavour of the world

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]