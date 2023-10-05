Miss Universe Queens Promote Halal Tourism in Philippines

The campaign aims to invite more travelers from Arab and Muslim countries to explore the Philippines, beginning with the eco-luxury holistic wellness resort, The Farm at San Benito…reports Asian Lite News

Recently crowned Miss Universe Queens, Lujane Yacoub from Bahrain (Miss Universe Bahrain 2023) and Erica Robin from Pakistan (Miss Universe Pakistan 2023), are showcasing their commitment to promoting halal and wellness travel in the Philippines. This initiative follows the Philippines’ win of the Emerging Muslim-Friendly Destination Award earlier this year.

With the Muslim travel market projected to reach $225 billion by 2028, the Philippine government has identified increasing foreign arrivals from the Middle East and Muslim-majority nations as a priority goal. “Miss Universes’ trip to the Philippines would be a significant boost for our country, hopefully influencing the global Muslim community to visit the archipelago nation, which boasts white sand beaches, renowned diving spots, vibrant entertainment, diverse cultural heritage, and distinctive wildlife,” said Tourism Undersecretary Myra Paz Valderrosa-Abubakar.

Led by Dubai-based Filipino Josh Yugen, the Founder of Yugen PR & Events, the two Miss Universe queens arrived in Manila over the weekend to collaborate with the Philippine Department of Tourism in promoting its ‘Halal and Wellness Tourism’ campaign. The campaign aims to invite more travelers from Arab and Muslim countries to explore the Philippines, beginning with the eco-luxury holistic wellness resort, The Farm at San Benito.

The award-winning resort is a pioneer in showcasing the Filipino brand of wellness and offers halal experiences for global travelers. For over two decades, The Farm has championed a lifestyle that emphasizes self-care, holistic healing, cultural inclusivity, while highlighting the country’s natural beauty and warm Filipino hospitality.

“We are thrilled to establish this partnership with beauty queens representing Arab and Muslim countries to raise awareness of our country’s offerings. This presents a significant opportunity to attract travelers not only from the Gulf but also from the ASEAN region to visit The Farm at San Benito or any other Halal-certified destination in the Philippines. We look forward to taking care of the well-being of the beauty queens during their stay and assisting them in their preparations for the global pageant next month,” stated Jennifer Sanvictores, Global Head of Sales, Marketing & Communications at The Farm at San Benito & CG Hospitality.

Discussing the new campaign, Josh Yugen expressed gratitude to the Philippine Department of Tourism and The Farm at San Benito for the opportunity to promote his country to Arab, Middle Eastern, and Muslim countries. “As someone who has lived in Dubai for more than half of my life, I genuinely believe it’s time to elevate our Filipino welcome to the Middle East, focusing on key factors that attract travelers, such as providing options for halal-certified establishments and world-class wellness programs,” he noted.

Miss Universe Bahrain and Pakistan will remain in the Philippines for several more weeks to commence their training for the upcoming Miss Universe competition. They confirmed that a full Filipino team will be preparing them for the competition.

