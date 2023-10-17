VFS Global to Drive Promotion of Uzbekistan Tourism in UAE

This strategic partnership aims to not only increase awareness of Uzbekistan as a premier tourist destination but also enhance its visibility among consumers and the key B2B partners in UAE…reports Asian Lite News

In a significant move aimed at expanding the reach of Uzbekistan’s tourism offerings, “National PR-Centre” State Unitary Enterprise under the Tourism Committee of Ecology, Environment Protection, and Climate Change of Republic of Uzbekistan has appointed the Tourism Services Division of VFS Global- world’s largest outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions, to drive the promotion of Uzbekistan as a preferred tourism destination within the United Arab Emirates (UAE) market.

This strategic partnership aims to not only increase awareness of Uzbekistan as a premier tourist destination but also enhance its visibility among consumers and the key B2B partners in UAE. This entails highlighting the country’s diverse attractions, cultural heritage, natural landscapes, and unique experiences to capture the attention and interest of potential UAE tourists. The collaboration strives to drive an increase in the number of UAE travellers choosing Uzbekistan as their destination.

Uzbekistan, nestled at the crossroads of Central Asia, invites travellers to embark on a journey through its renowned destinations that blend history, culture, and natural splendours. From the majestic city, Samarkand, adorned with UNESCO-listed Registan Square and Gur-e Amir Mausoleum, to the living museum of Bukhara with its ancient streets and grand minarets, and the timeless walled city of Khiva, Uzbekistan is a treasure trove of experiences. The capital city, Tashkent, seamlessly marries modernity and tradition. Uzbekistan’s travel destinations promise to captivate the hearts and minds of adventurers, history enthusiasts, and nature seekers alike, making it a must-visit destination for every traveller.

Commenting on this partnership, Tourism Committee of Uzbekistan stated,“ While the pandemic temporarily halted global tourism, Uzbekistan is making a resilient comeback, with a 5.2 million international tourists in 2022 and anticipated to surpass the last year figures by end of 2023. We have now opened our doors to international travellers, offering an unparalleled blend of history, culture, and natural beauty. Our partnership with VFS Global Tourism Services will help us showcase this vibrant tapestry to the UAE market, bringing Uzbekistan closer to the hearts of UAE travellers, inspiring them to explore our nation’s unique charm and renowned hospitality, as we collectively recover and rediscover the world.”

Mr. Arzan Khambatta, Head of Tourism Services, VFS Global, said, “As a nation with a rich cultural heritage, Uzbekistan is strengthening their tourism business and entering the potential markets. VFS Global Tourism Services is pleased to support Uzbekistan’s tourism promotion in the UAE. Leveraging our extensive network and expertise, we are dedicated to raising awareness and generating enthusiasm for Uzbekistan among B2B partners and travellers in the UAE, thereby contributing significantly to the economic development and brand building of the region. We look forward to championing Uzbekistan’s vibrant culture, historical treasures, and captivating experiences to inspire travel industry professionals and travellers alike, ultimately fostering the economic growth and development of the nations.”

As part of the agreement, VFS Global Tourism Services will collaborate with the National PR-Centre to enhance the visibility of Uzbekistan as a desirable destination. Together, they will actively engage and educate tour operators, travel agents, and the general travellers in the UAE market about the wealth of opportunities that Uzbekistan has to offer. At the core of this partnership, VFS Global Tourism Services aims to reinforce destination awareness among esteemed B2B partners in the UAE, empowering them to become ardent advocates of Uzbekistan’s cultural richness and historical splendour.

