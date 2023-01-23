Azizi Developments woos global investors

Creek Views II’s design philosophy represents Dubai’s remarkable transition from a traditional past to a modern, reinvented future…reports Asian Lite News

Azizi Developments that has approximately 100 ongoing projects that are to be delivered by 2023 is a a leading private developer in the UAE, is seeing a high demand from international investors for Creek Views II, its recently launched AED 350 million development on the shores of the iconic Dubai Creek in Dubai Healthcare City.

Creek Views II is outstandingly positioned among global real estate offerings, with 17.86% of its units having been acquired by UAE investors, 11.61% by Indian nationals, and 6.25% by both Jordanian and Russian investors. Other nationalities who have invested in units at Creek Views II include German, English, Bengali and Dutch passport holders, among others.

Creek Views II’s design philosophy represents Dubai’s remarkable transition from a traditional past to a modern, reinvented future. The 587-residence project is designed to enrich lifestyles with its two swimming pools, sauna, steam room, fully equipped gym, and children’s play area.

The development is scheduled for handover by Q4 2023; with it now being over 30% complete. Creek Views II comprises 116 studios as well as 436 one- and 35 two-bedroom apartments.

In his comments, Mr Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming investors from a wide range of nationalities to our clientele, who have expressed substantial interest in Creek Views II and our portfolio as a whole. Dubai has continuously proven to be a world-leading hub for many key industries, especially the booming real estate sector, and the growing number of international investors who have chosen to reside and invest here. We now look forward to selling Creek Views ll’s remaining inventory, all while maintaining the highest quality standards and speed in its construction.”

Creek Views II is situated in the beautifully landscaped and well-thought-out DHCC, the emirate’s health and wellness destination, with direct access to Al Khail Road. This community is not only home to a wide variety of leading, high-tech medical centres, but also comprises an abundance of lifestyle and shopping options. Creek Views II will grant picturesque views as well as an elegant, ultra-modern design and finishing.

