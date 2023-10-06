Manchester City Treble Trophy Tour Kicks Off in Abu Dhabi

City Legend Joleon Lescott to Host Live Fan Event with Screening of Table-Topping Clash…reports Asian Lite News

The highly anticipated Manchester City Treble Trophy Tour, presented by OKX, has landed in Abu Dhabi for the UAE segment of its global journey. Football enthusiasts across the Emirates are gearing up for an exciting weekend as the tour prepares to visit both Abu Dhabi and Dubai, culminating in a grand fan event at Le Louvre Abu Dhabi Park on Sunday evening.

The Treble Trophy Tour has captured the hearts of fans worldwide, celebrating Manchester City’s remarkable achievement of winning three major trophies in a single season. It is a testament to their unparalleled success on the football pitch.

This weekend’s schedule promises a flurry of action, with the tour making stops in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai. However, the pinnacle of excitement awaits on Sunday evening at Le Louvre Abu Dhabi Park, where fans will have the unique opportunity to join City legend, Joleon Lescott, for a live fan event. The evening’s highlight will be a special screening of Manchester City’s thrilling match against Arsenal, with kick-off set for 7.30 PM UAE time.

Fans are encouraged to stay updated on all the Treble Trophy Tour activities by visiting the official website at https://www.mancity.com/trebletrophytour and by following Manchester City’s official social media platforms.

The Treble Trophy Tour is a testament to Manchester City’s commitment to engaging with fans around the world and celebrating their exceptional achievements on the football pitch. It promises to be an unforgettable experience for football enthusiasts and Manchester City supporters throughout the UAE.

