Masdar City’s sustainability-themed celebration set to return

The Festival at Masdar City, Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week’s community event, is returning to the Masdar City podium from January 20-22 between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m.

Everyone across the UAE is invited to Abu Dhabi’s flagship sustainable urban community to learn about sustainability through a host of fun, family-friendly and educational activities.

The Festival at Masdar City concludes Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, during which Masdar City is showcasing groundbreaking sustainable technologies from numerous local and international start-ups and enterprises.

At ADSW this year, 22 companies will take part in Masdar City’s Innovate platform, a global initiative providing small and medium-sized companies the chance to present to potential investors and company decision makers.

“Masdar City is dedicated to showing the world what urban sustainable development is all about,” said Mohamed Al Breiki, Executive Director, Sustainable Real Estate. “We’ll be doing this with our local and global partners on the exhibition floor – and we’ll be raising awareness in our community when we welcome thousands of visitors to the Masdar City podium for an enjoyable long weekend of family entertainment with sustainability at its core.”

“We’re particularly excited to once again be staging The Festival at Masdar City, with the UAE hosting COP28 in November,” added Al Breiki. “There has never been a better time to learn about sustainability.”

Visitors to the Masdar City podium will be able to learn about and take part in a host of sustainability activities, including sustainable gardening and science experiments courtesy of a series of workshops being sponsored by TAQA, The Festival’s innovation partner.

They will even be able to build their own projects using upcycled materials in a dedicated crafting zone.

There will be live music in a dedicated busking area, a photo-op zone decorated with stunning sustainability installations, a games’ area, arts and crafts, and theatre performances at The Festival’s main stage.

A supervised toddlers’ area will also be provided by Blossom Nursery, which recently opened in Masdar City.

Environmentally aware products will be on sale in a purpose-built retail zone, plus a variety of delicious food and snacks, not to mention thirst-quenching drinks.

PepsiCo’s Aquafina brand, The Festival’s official hydration partner, will be selling nano-filtered still and sparkling water and a variety of flavoured waters from specially installed water stations.

At these stations, visitors will be able to purchase reusable water bottles or refill their own, while choosing the temperature, carbonation level and flavour intensity of their drinks.

