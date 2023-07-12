Modi to visit UAE after France to cement ties

Modi will visit Abu Dhabi on July 15. The prime minister will hold talks with H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi. The India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has been steadily strengthening and Prime Minister’s visit will be an opportunity to identify ways to take this forward in various domains such as energy, education, healthcare, food security, fintech, defence and culture

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also visit the UAE this week along with France. He will pay an Official Visit to France and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from July 13-15, 2023. He will be the Guest of Honour at Bastille Day celebrations on July 14. Tri-services contingent from India will participate, including IAF aircraft.

This will be his fifth visit to the UAE since 2015 which has a strong partnership with India across sectors and is a key state in India’s extended neighbourhood.

Modi will visit Abu Dhabi on July 15. The prime minister will hold talks with H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi. The India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has been steadily strengthening and Prime Minister’s visit will be an opportunity to identify ways to take this forward in various domains such as energy, education, healthcare, food security, fintech, defence and culture. It will also be an opportunity to discuss cooperation on global issues, particularly in the context of UAE’s Presidency of COP-28 of the UNFCCC and India’s G-20 Presidency in which UAE is a Special Invitee.

French National Day, or Bastille Day, occupies a special place in French consciousness. This day commemorates the Storming of the Bastille Prison in 1789 during the French Revolution. Bastille Day Parade is the highlight of the Bastille Day Celebrations. Akin to our Republic Day Parade. However, foreign leaders being invited as Guests of Honour for Bastille Day is not common (the last time was in 2017 when US President was invited). Even rarer is having foreign marching contingents and foreign aircraft participate in it.

Modi’s visit on Bastille Day coincides with the 25th anniversary of the India –France Strategic Partnership. France is a key strategic partner for India and one of the earliest. Special gestures by French President Emmanuel Macron. These include multiple meetings and presence with PM, particularly a private dinner and joint meeting with CEOs. Also, hosting the State Banquet at the iconic Louvre Museum on Bastille Day.

Hiroshima, May 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets French President Emmanuel Macron during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

There will be interaction with the entire political leadership of France, including President Macron, Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne and the Presidents of the Senate (Upper House) and National Assembly (Lower House). A strong focus will be given on trade and economy with a CEO Forum comprising big names from the Indian and French sides.

Interaction with the prestigious La Seine Musicale with the Indian community is on the cards. PM’s visit has been preceded by numerous activities including Namaste France earlier this week Ambitious outcomes are expected on defence, space, geostrategy, infrastructure, energy, climate action, museology, student mobility, people to people, sports, and culture from the meetings.

