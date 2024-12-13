Putin commends MBZ for AI development efforts

The Russian President also emphasised that over the past year, AI technologies have significantly transformed entire industries, marking the beginning of a revolution in engineering, as well as the design and construction of fundamentally new components and devices…reports Asian Lite News

Russian President Vladimir Putin has praised President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his significant focus on advancing artificial intelligence (AI).

In a speech delivered at the AI Journey international conference in Moscow, Putin highlighted the great importance His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed places on AI and its development.

He noted the international ranking level that the UAE achieved last year, adding that it has accomplished remarkable feats in this regard, as it moved up several positions and reached incredible heights.

Putin said that AI technology is called upon to become the critical resource for achieving national development goals to strengthen the country’s defence capability, ensure high-quality development of the economy and social sectors, public administration, and growth of innovations.

The Russian President also emphasised that over the past year, AI technologies have significantly transformed entire industries, marking the beginning of a revolution in engineering, as well as the design and construction of fundamentally new components and devices.

Meanwhile, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, said that Dubai is rapidly strengthening its position as a global hub for artificial intelligence (AI), with strong growth fuelled by groundbreaking projects, innovative companies, and strategic partnerships.

His Highness highlighted AI’s transformative potential, emphasising its vital role in shaping the future and furthering Dubai’s vision for innovation-driven growth. Sheikh Hamdan’s comments followed the release of a recent study on the growth of the AI sector in Dubai, conducted by the Dubai Center for Artificial Intelligence (DCAI).

The study found that more than 800 technology companies specialising in AI operate in Dubai, with 66% of these companies choosing the city as a global hub to test, implement, and apply various AI technologies. Additionally, 48% of these companies primarily focus on developing AI software, while 72% are small and medium enterprises (SMEs) or startups.

His Highness commented on X: “Today, I reviewed a Dubai Center for Artificial Intelligence study which reveals that over 800 AI companies are thriving in Dubai. They have chosen Dubai as their base due to the city’s advanced infrastructure, progressive regulations, and innovative services, all driven by the city’s plan to accelerate AI adoption.”

“As AI shapes the future, our success lies in making bold decisions and creating a business environment that fosters global excellence. Powered by national talent and global partnerships, Dubai stands at the forefront of technological transformation. The future is Dubai, and Dubai is the future,” he added.

Sheikh Hamdan underscored the vital role of robust public-private sector collaboration in advancing Dubai’s AI ecosystem, noting that its strategic initiatives and plans have been instrumental in attracting substantial investments in AI.

He further highlighted that Dubai’s AI acceleration plan has created a fertile environment for startups and global companies to innovate and explore opportunities across diverse AI sectors, solidifying the emirate’s position as a leader in new technology adoption.

