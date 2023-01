Mohammad Al Gergawi joins WEF Leadership Council

The Forum concluded its annual meetings for 2023, today, in Davos, Switzerland, by holding the first meeting of the WEF Leadership Council, which includes a group of the most prominent international figures in the fields of economy and business…reports Asian Lite News

The World Economic Forum 2023 has announced the joining of His Excellency Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, to the WEF Leadership Council which includes 13 members from various countries.

The Council will be an important institutional community to act as a sounding board for the Forum’s long-term strategy and help it to play a particular role as an informal, yet efficient global bridge-builder and annual platform that encourage business growth and establish international cooperation and dialogue.

His Excellency Mohammad Al Gergawi stressed that the UAE’s participation in the World Economic Forum over more than 20 years reflects the pioneering role of the country, which was able to consolidate its position as a global hub for positive future change under the leadership of the President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who aims at maximizing the UAE’s international role in achieving prosperity and development in the world.

His Excellency added that the UAE valuable presence in global forums and international platforms reflects the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, aiming at strengthening the country’s role as a pivotal partner in global efforts to confront the economic, social and environmental challenges.

The World Economic Forum has become one of the most important global platforms concerned with working on developing and formulating visions and strategies for the good of humanity and contributing to creating a bright future for current and future generations.

The WEF leadership Council membership, in addition to H.E Mohammad Al Gergawi, includes Dan Schulman, President of Paypal, USA; Jane Fraser, Chief Executive Officer, Citi, USA; Luis Moreno, Managing Director, Allen & Company, USA; Peter Maurer, President, Basel Institute, Switzerland; Mark Carney, UN Special Envoy for Climate Action and Finance, USA; Punit Renjen, Chief Executive Officer, Deloitte, USA; Ray Dalio, Founder, Bridgewater Associates, USA; Robert E. Moritz, Chief Executive Officer, PwC, USA; Tak Niinami, Chief Executive Officer, Suntory Holdings, Japan; Vicki Hollub, Chief Executive Officer, Occidental Petroleum, USA; and Christian Mumenthale, Chief Executive Officer, Swiss Re, Switzerland.

