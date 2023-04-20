Is Beijing’s ‘New Sinology Doctoral Program’ a ‘Brain Gain’ program?

Chinese government is pouring huge subsidies for the program to an approximate estimate of 1,60,000 RMB per student that includes cumulative subsidy for tuition fees, living allowances, research allowances, annual international round trip travel expenses, medical and accident insurance during the period in China. However, the possibility of hidden additional benefits for such students cannot be ruled out … writes Kaliph Anaz

China, through its Ministry of Education, has launched the “New Sinology Doctoral Program” through the Sino-Foreign Language Exchange and Cooperation Center. The program unites top Chinese universities and outstanding scholars to provide opportunities and support for young scholars studying in China at the doctoral level. It offers non-Chinese foreign students a highly subsidized Doctoral program in a Chinese university. The duration is of three to four years. The candidates must be non-Chinese foreign postgraduate students. They must possess Chinese Proficiency Test (HSK) Level 5 and above and must have obtained a master’s degree, or are fresh graduates of a master’s degree.

Once enrolled, these students will obtain academic training from 18 top Chinese universities. They will participate in tailor-made forums, seminars, workshops and other academic activities and receive professional guidance from a number of tutors from Chinese and foreign universities. The research is to be carried out in the humanities and social sciences related to China. After graduation, priority will be given to obtaining support for other projects of the “New Sinology Plan”, such as the publication of doctoral dissertations and translations, coming to China for research and participating in international academic conferences.

The Chinese government is pouring huge subsidies for the program to an approximate estimate of 1,60,000 RMB per student that includes cumulative subsidies for tuition fees, living allowances, research allowances, annual international round trip travel expenses, medical and accident insurance during the period in China. However, the possibility of hidden additional benefits for such students cannot be ruled out.

Though the program’s announcement may be music to the ears of research scholars, a deep dive hints at concealed intentions of the Chinese government behind the program. First, it may be an attempt to attract talent from all over the world to come to China offering them greener pastures and lucrative offers that would impel the students even after their doctoral program to continue their research in China thereby giving a boost to the R&D development in the country. It is noteworthy to recall President Xi Jinping’s statement at a high-level meeting in Sept 2021 underlining China’s eagerness for more than any period in its history for professional talents. Xi had also stressed that attracting foreign professionals to work in China was key to the country’s technological self-reliance and national rejuvenation.

Second, it may also be an attempt to sinicize the highly talented youth from various parts of the world. Even if these students and professionals return to their home countries after completing their PhD and research work in China for many years, they will be messengers to promote the good image and ideological thinking of China. The eligibility conditions of the program to have an HSK5 level of Chinese proficiency, and to conduct research in the Chinese language and in the fields of Chinese culture give some hint towards this ill intention of China.

Third, though this program has been initially announced in the field of humanities and social sciences, with its success it may also be expanded in the science, strategic and highly sophisticated technology domains to satiate the needs of the Chinese industry, businesses, economy and to the greatest extent in the military technology fields.

The announcement of the Doctoral program for foreign students to study in China contradicts Beijing’s recent claims of having a ‘quality’ workforce of 900 million to provide a strong impetus for development. If there was a talent pool already available in the country, why would it then open its doors to foreign research scholars? The students must consider China’s ulterior motives before endorsing the program.

