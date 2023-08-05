NAYA KASHMIR: London Event Lauds Progress in J&K

The speakers at the event highlighted the improved situation in the Kashmir valley since the abrogation of Article 370. They mentioned the increased tourism, improvements in trade, and the growth of job opportunities in the region

A London event celebrated the progress in Jammu & Kashmir on the 4th anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370. The event was organized by the Indo-European Kashmir Forum (IEKF UK) along with Hindu Council UK at Brent India Association.

The event welcomed several distinguished guests, including Mr Bashir Assad, a journalist, writer, and political activist from Kashmir who was visiting London. Among the notable attendees were Lord Rami Ranger of Mayfair, Bob Blackman MP, Mr Kuldeep Shekhawat of BJP, Mr Sushil Pandit, a Kashmiri Pandit activist, and Dr. Gautam Sen, among others.

In addition to the local participants, there were also special guests from the USA, like Mr Vijay Sazawal, a renowned Kashmiri Pandit activist, who joined the event via Zoom.

A London event celebrated the progress in Jammu & Kashmir on the 4th anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370.

During the event, the speakers highlighted the improved situation in the Kashmir valley since the abrogation of Article 370. They mentioned increased tourism, improvements in trade, and the growth of job opportunities in the region.

However, it was acknowledged that more efforts are required to fully rehabilitate the Kashmiri Pandit community in the valley. The speakers emphasized the importance of delivering justice to the community by holding accountable those responsible for the incidents of Jihad in the Valley during 1989 and the early 1990s.

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]