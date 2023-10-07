Sectarian, Militant Violence Surge In Pakistan

As the election approaches, Pakistan experiences a surge in sectarian violence. A recent study has uncovered an alarming attack on a Sunni procession organised by the Barelvi sect during the Prophet’s birthday, reportedly carried out by the rival Deobandis. This incident further contributes to the ongoing violence affecting Shia Muslims, as well as the Ahmadiyya community, who are declared non-Muslims, and various minority groups, including Hindus, Christians, and Sikhs … writes Dr Sakariya Kareem

Elements within Islamist parties registered by the Election Commission, readying to contest national elections likely next January, have stepped up violence targeting religious minorities, even as Pakistan sets new records in killings and suicide attacks by proscribed terrorist groups, latest studies show.

The unprecedented attack on a Sunni procession held by the Barelvi sect on the Prophet’s birthday, apparently by the rival Deobndis, adds to the violence that both groups inflict on Shia Muslims, the Ahmedis who are declared non-Muslims and minorities including Hindus, Christians and Sikhs, two studies say.

“It is disheartening to note that sectarian violence has already claimed 168 lives this year, with the victims comprising 149 Sunnis, 7 Shia, 4 Hazara Shia, 3 Christians, 2 Hindus, and 3 Sikhs,” says Mohammed Nafees, a freelance journalist and Senior Research Fellow at the Center for Research & Security Studies.

“This marks a distressing development, as the menace of sectarianism, which has historically targeted minority communities of non-Muslims and the Shia sect, has now escalated to a new level by directly targeting the sanctity of the central pillar of the Muslim faith.

Wali Muhammad of the NGO Citizen’s Voice wrote: “There is a dire need to address the pressing issue of blasphemy law reforms, renew our commitment to pluralism and prioritise acceptance against intolerance.”

Nafees alleges the involvement of the official agencies. “Regrettably, the militants are not the only ones to show such disrespect to religious places. Even religious individuals and law enforcement agencies have been involved in similar transgressions against the places of worship belonging to non-Muslim communities. Disturbingly, there have been 54 documented incidents of sectarian violence targeting the places of worship of non-Muslim communities this year, encompassing 22 churches, 17 Ahmadi places of worship, 13 Ahmadi graves, one Sikh Gurdwara, and one Hindu temple.”

Nafees notes the ‘alarming rise’ in suicide attacks by militant groups and an ‘alliance’ between groups under the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) umbrella with the Baloch National Alliance (BNA). They say the alliance is ‘worrisome’ as it targets Chinese personnel and establishments under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

As Pakistan struggles to recover from its economic crisis under an army[1]backed interim government preparing the country for the elections, Nafees says: “Terrorism, insurgency and religious extremism show no sign of receding”.

The security situation in the country now constitutes threats not only from militants and insurgents but also from extremist elements within religious parties and groups. They strongly indicate rising intolerance, Nafees writes.

Citing statistics for the three quarters (January-September 2023), he says Pakistan “has witnessed a 57% surge in fatalities from the fresh wave of violence.”

Within that period, the past three months have been particularly violent, “Pakistan has lost 445 lives due to this unrelenting violence, with an additional 440 wounded individuals.”

He says “this upswing in militancy coincided with the resurgence of the Taliban in Kabul, who claim to be a Sharia-compliant government.” Kabul denies any role by its nationals or by the TTP fighters who live on its territory. As for TTP’s role, it wants Islamabad to resolve it as its own “internal problem.”

Nafees alleges that violence by the militant groups has increased in the two provinces of KP and Balochistan adjoining Afghanistan since the Taliban recaptured power. Violence increased in the two provinces from 72% of total fatalities in 2019 to 95% at the end of September 2023.

“The incidence of suicide attacks has witnessed an exponential increase this year, reflecting a trend that gained momentum soon after the Taliban’s control in Afghanistan. To put this into perspective, in 2020, the nation recorded a mere three suicide attacks. However, this number surged to six in 2021, escalated to 20 in 2022, and by the end of September 2023, it had soared to a total of 26.”

“The broader context reveals that a total of 405 terror attacks, including suicide attacks, armed assaults, and explosive incidents, were documented during nine months of this year. Of these attacks, 77 were claimed by different banned organizations, with the TTP standing out as the most prolific claimant, laying claim to 42 attacks, followed by BLA with claims for 18 attacks, while the Sindh Revolutionary Army (SLA) and Daish (IS) each claimed three. The Baloch Liberation Front (BLF) and the Baloch Liberation Tigers (BLT) each also claimed one attack,” Nafees says.