Cong demands action against Patra over comments on Rahul 

Congress MP Manickam Tagore wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday demanding stringent action against Bharatiya Janata Party MP Sambit Patra for allegedly using “slanderous language” against Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

Tagore further said that such behaviour not only “tarnishes” the Parliament’s image, but also insults the dignity of a high constitutional office.

“I am writing to express deep concern over the highly inappropriate and disrespectful behavior exhibited by MP Sambit Patra during a recent media interaction in New Delhi on December 5. During this interaction, Sambit Patra used highly slanderous language against the Leader of Opposition (Lok Sabha) Rahul Gandhi,” the letter addressed to Om Birla stated.

“Such behavior not only tarnishes the image of the esteemed Parliament but also insults the dignity of a high constitutional office. As a custodian of the Parliament, I urge you to take immediate and stringent action against Sambit Patra. His conduct is a clear violation of the decorum and ethics expected of a member of the Parliament of India,” he added.

The Congress leader further affirmed hope that he will take appropriate steps to uphold the “dignity and integrity” of the parliamentary system.

“I trust that you will address this matter with the seriousness it deserves and take appropriate steps to uphold the dignity and integrity of our parliamentary system. Thank you for your prompt attention to this matter,” he further said.

Earlier BJP MP Sambit Patra on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, calling him the “traitor of the highest order.”

Patra alleged that Gandhi is part of a “triangle” along with billionaire George Soros and the news portal Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) aimed at destabilising India.

“We are going to talk about this dangerous triangle which is trying to destabilise India. In this triangle, on one side it is George Soros from America, some agencies of America, another side of triangle is a big news portal named OCCRP…the last and the most important side of the triangle is Rahul Gandhi, ‘traitor of the highest order’. I am not scared to say this word…I don’t have any hesitation to call LoP Lok Sabha, a traitor,” Patra said at a press conference today.

The BJP MP from Puri also accused the Lok Sabha LoP of “betraying” the country alleging that he follows the directives of the OCCRP.

“OCCRP is a global media agency, crores of people read what they publish…Open Society Foundation is a big funder of this agency…it is George Soros’s foundation…such agencies work for the interest of the people who fund them…LoP Rahul Gandhi betraying the whole country…OCCRP dictates and Rahul Gandhi follows,” he added. (ANI)

