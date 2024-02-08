France Visa Services at Your Doorstep, VFS Global Opens Doha Centre

The centre was inaugurated on 08 February 2024 by Patrick Poinsot, First counsellor at the French embassy in Qatar….reports Asian Lite News



VFS Global is providing closer access to France visa services for residents of Qatar with its newly established France Visa Application Centre in Doha.

The centre was inaugurated on 08 February 2024 by Patrick Poinsot, First counsellor at the French embassy in Qatar.

France visa applicants can now visit this centre located in Level 2, Al Nuaimi Building, Oqba Ibn Nafie Street, Airport Road, Doha, Qatar, to submit their applications for short and long stay visas. Prior appointments are mandatory and can be booked on www.vfsglobal.com.

Mr. Patrick Poinsot, First counselor at the French embassy in Qatar said, “We care about the quality of the welcome of our Qatari friends and residents of Qatar who want to go to France. We are very pleased to see that, each year, more and more people are travelling to France, especially for touristic reasons and, with our new partner VFS Global, we will endeavor to process their visa applications in the best possible and efficient way”

Mr. Atul Marwah, Chief Operating Officer – Middle East & Egypt, VFS Global said, “We are excited to embark on this new journey with the Embassy of France in Qatar. VFS Global has a long-standing association with France, making people’s cross border mobility simple and convenient through visa services in 29 countries across the globe since 2004. The addition of Doha to this expansive network is indeed a proud feather in our cap. We look forward to welcoming travellers from Qatar at our new centre.”

More comfort for visa applicants

Focused on providing exceptional customer service, ensuring convenient and seamless experiences, the premises feature a spacious waiting area, state-of-the-art biometric facilities, and a dedicated space to promote France as a destination, providing applicants with key information ahead of their travels.

Travellers visiting this centre can also choose from a range of our optional services, such as courier return service to receive processed passports at home, and form filling assistance from trained professionals, among others.

Those looking for a more personalised service can also opt for the Premium Lounge to receive end-to-end assistance throughout the process in a plush ambience.

