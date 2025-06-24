Qatar Summons Iran Envoy Over Base Strike

Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed to Iranian Ambassador Ali Saleh Abadi that it reserves the right to respond to this flagrant violation in accordance with international law.

Qatar on Tuesday summoned the Iranian Ambassador to lodge a formal protest over Monday night’s attack on Al Udeid Air Base by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). In a strongly worded statement, Doha condemned the strike as a blatant violation of its sovereignty and airspace, calling it a breach of international law and the United Nations Charter.

“His Excellency Sultan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, emphasized to the Iranian Ambassador that this violation is completely inconsistent with the principle of good neighbourliness and the close relations between the State of Qatar and the Islamic Republic of Iran, especially since Qatar has always been an advocate of dialogue with Iran and has exerted tireless diplomatic efforts in this regard,” read a statement issued by Qatar’s Foreign Ministry.

“His Excellency the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs also stressed the need to immediately return to dialogue and diplomatic channels to resolve disputes and outstanding issues, avoid escalation, and halt military operations in an effort to enhance regional and international stability,” it added.

Soon after the summoning of its Ambassador in Doha, the Iranian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday termed the strikes on American military base Al Udeid as an “act of self-defence” and that “it had nothing to do” with friendly neighbour Qatar as Tehran remains fully committed to its good-neighbourliness policy.

Iran reportedly fired six missiles towards American military bases in Iraq and Qatar on Monday night, escalating the ongoing conflict in the region.

As per media reports, the operation was named “Annunciation of Victory”. However, there were reportedly no major impacts of the missile attack on the US bases in Qatar as American Patriot missile defence systems intercepted Iranian missiles.

However, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said Tuesday afternoon that the military action was in response to US and Israeli “criminal aggressions” and will not affect the “deeply rooted” relationships.

“Iran’s military strikes on American military base ‘Al-Udeid’ was in exercise of our self-defence under Article 51 of the UN Charter in response to the United States’ unprovoked aggression against Iran’s territorial integrity and national sovereignty that took place on 22 June 2025. This act of self-defence had nothing to do with our friendly neighbour Qatar as we enjoy excellent and deeply rooted relationships,” Baghaei posted on X.

“Iran remains fully committed to its good-neighbourliness policy with respect to the State of Qatar and other neighbouring countries. We resolve not to let US/Israeli criminal aggressions and malign policies against Iran create division between us and the brotherly countries of the region,” he added.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced that the Israeli defence forces have achieved “all of the objectives of Operation Rising Lion, and much more”, thus agreeing to US President Donald Trump’s proposal for a bilateral ceasefire.

“Israel has removed from over it a double existential threat – on both the nuclear issue and regarding ballistic missiles. The IDF also achieved complete air superiority in the skies over Tehran, struck a severe blow to the military leadership and destroyed dozens of Iran’s main regime targets,” read a statement issued by Netanyahu’s office.

“In the last several days, the IDF has also severely struck regime targets in the heart of Tehran, eliminated hundreds of militants from the Basij, the terrorist regime’s instrument of repression, and eliminated an additional senior nuclear scientist. Israel thanks President Trump and the US for their defensive support and for their participation in removing the Iranian nuclear threat,” it mentioned further.