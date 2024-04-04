Spot gold hit $2,304.09 per ounce, remaining steady at $2,299.28 per ounce as of 0343 GMT. Meanwhile, spot silver fell to $27.08 per ounce, platinum edged down to $935.39, and palladium rose to $1,017.83…. reports Asian Lite News

Gold prices surged to an all-time high on Thursday following Federal Reserve officials’ reaffirmation of anticipated interest rate reductions in 2024, as reported by Reuters.

Spot gold was steady at $2,299.28 per ounce as of 0343 GMT and hit a record high of $2,304.09 earlier in the session. Bullion has hit record highs in each session since last week’s Thursday.

Spot silver fell 0.5% to $27.08 per ounce, platinum edged down 0.1% to $935.39 and palladium was up 0.4% at $1.017.83.

