Indian Talent Drives Samsung’s AI

As Samsung doubles down on infusing artificial intelligence (AI) into its flagship devices, its research and development team in India has been contributing significantly to create ‘AI phones’ of the future, a top company executive said here on Thursday.

Samsung R&D Institute India – Bangalore (SRI-B), the company’s largest software R&D centre outside South Korea, has been contributing to the development of breakthrough innovations in Galaxy series by closely collaborating with Korean teams and other overseas R&D centres like Samsung Research America (SRA).

The SRI-B engineers have made significant contributions to the development of key features in the Galaxy S24 camera, and language AI.

According to Won-joon Choi, Executive Vice President at Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics, they have seen significant contributions from the engineers from overseas R&D centres.

“Especially this time around, we have had a big contribution from the Samsung India R&D centre. Their role has been in developing the camera solutions but this time, it was much beyond the camera functions,” Choi told IANS during an interaction here.

He said that the India team has developed solutions for the language AI, which has been “a big contribution from the Indian R&D centre”.

Galaxy S24 series enhances and redefines the phone’s most fundamental role: communication with Live Translate, two-way, real-time voice and text translations of phone calls within the native app.

In camera, the SRI-B engineers have focused on continuous R&D efforts to enhance the smartphone photography experience in every flagship device.

To enhance the Galaxy’s One UI experience, the SRI-B engineers have contributed to On Device Intelligence Powered Personalisation, Productivity & Automation features which provide convenience in consumers’ daily lives.

According to Choi, their most important objective is to make sure that they develop responsible AI.

“This means to filter out any output that has biased language or explicit language. To achieve this, we apply strict rules internally and we also have strong cooperation with our partners to make sure that we can apply the safety rules on the output produced by the AI,” he informed.

“We also need to make sure that people can differentiate between images that are AI generated and human created. For the AI-generated images, we will put watermarks either on the image or in the metadata,” added Choi, who has dual roles as the head of flagship product R&D team and the head of technology strategy team.

Privacy has been a very important aspect in developing Galaxy AI.

“As we launch ‘AI phones’, we want to make sure that we are not using user data or personal data for training the AI models. Such data will not be used for any purposes without the user consent,” said Choi.

Pre-order Galaxy S24 Now

Samsung on Thursday opened pre-bookings for its latest ‘Made in India’ Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 smartphones in the country that are powered by industry-first artificial intelligence (AI) features. The sale of the new devices will begin from January 31.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra in Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet and Titanium Black colours starts from Rs 129,999 (12GB+256GB variant).

The 12GB+512GB variant costs Rs 139,999 and 12GB+1TB model of Galaxy S24 Ultra will come at Rs 159,999.

The Galaxy S24+ in Cobalt Violet and Onyx Black colours starts from Rs 99,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant and the 12GB+512GB variant will come for Rs 109,999.

Customers pre-booking Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S24+ will get a pre-booking benefit worth Rs 22,000, said the company.

Meanwhile, Galaxy S24 in Amber Yellow, Cobalt Violet and Onyx Black colours begins from Rs 79,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant and Rs 89,999 for the 8GB+512GB model.

Customers pre-booking Galaxy S24 will get a pre-booking benefit worth Rs 15,000, according to Samsung.

“With Galaxy S24 series, we are bringing the power of artificial intelligence into the hands of the Indian consumers who can create, play, connect and find a new way to live. I am happy to announce that the Galaxy S24 series will be manufactured at our Noida factory in India,” said JB Park, President and CEO of Samsung India.

“We are the fastest growing smartphone brand in the premium segment in India. I am confident that India will be at the forefront of embracing the AI revolution by upgrading to Galaxy S24 series,” Park added.

TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience (MX) Business at Samsung Electronics, said that customers are eager to try new technologies and AI is no exception.

“We welcome you into the new era of AI. I am confident that the Galaxy S24 series will transform the everyday life experiences for the Indian consumers,” he said.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra with a 6.8-inch flatter display is the first-ever Galaxy phone to feature a titanium frame, enhancing device durability and longevity.

Galaxy S24 Ultra is equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform which aims to deliver remarkable NPU improvement for incredibly efficient AI processing.

The Corning Gorilla Armor display on the Galaxy S24 Ultra is optically enhanced and demonstrates superior durability against damage caused by everyday scratches.

Galaxy S24 series also marks a milestone in the history of search as the first phone to debut intuitive, gesture-driven Circle to Search with Google.

