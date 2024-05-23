New Leadership Powers Snapchat India

Saket Jha Saurabh joined the Snap team as Director of Content, Partnerships and Augmented Reality….reports Asian Lite News

Social media platform Snapchat on Wednesday strengthened its leadership team in India, a country where it has reached over 200 million monthly active users.

The company has hired key people across content, partnerships, augmented reality (AR), growth and sales verticals in the country, doubling the size of its India team since last year to serve the growing community of ‘Snapchatters’.

“With this leadership team in India, we are committed to serving our community, building value for advertisers, creators and AR developers and contributing to India’s digital adoption,” said Pulkit Trivedi, Managing Director, Snap Inc India.

Saket Jha Saurabh joined the Snap team as Director of Content, Partnerships and Augmented Reality.

Previously, he led Meta’s partnership with creators, public figures and media companies.

Neha Jolly Sawhney has joined as India Sales Head and Yagnesh Ravi as Ads Solutions Lead at the company.

Uthara Ganesh has been appointed as Head of Public Policy for India and South Asia.

Prior to this role, Ganesh led Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) and Amazon’s public policy efforts.

Lekshmi Geetha has been appointed as Head of People for India, informed the company.

“India presents a unique and large opportunity for us to invest and grow,” said Trivedi.

Last month, Social media platform Snapchat reached 422 million daily active users in the first quarter (Q1) this year, an increase of 39 million or 10 per cent (year-on-year).

In Q1, the revenue of its parent company Snap grew 21 per cent (on-year) to $1.195 billion, driven by improvements made to its advertising platform and an increase in demand for its direct-response (DR) advertising solutions.

“We continued to make progress toward diversifying our revenue sources, with Snapchat+ growing to more than 9 million subscribers in Q1,” the company said in a statement.

In the quarter, overall time spent watching content globally grew year-over-year, driven primarily by strong growth in total time spent watching Spotlight and Creator Stories.

“Total time spent watching Spotlight content increased more than 125 per cent year-over-year,” informed the company.

Snap said that to further deepen content engagement, it is focusing on three key areas.

“First, we continue to invest in our machine-learning (ML) models to improve content ranking and personalisation across all of our content surfaces,” the company noted.

Second, “we are growing our creator community and diversity of content by supporting and rewarding creators”.

“Third, we are enhancing our content experience and features to improve relationships across our service,” it added.

