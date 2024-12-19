Sabries Group expands to Oman with premium healthcare services

The group launched its first projects, including Sabries Healthcare, Sabries Polyclinic, and Sabries Visa Medical Services, alongside a speech therapy center and pharmacies strategically located across the country.

MUSCAT : The Sabries Group, a rapidly growing business conglomerate, has officially commenced operations in Oman, marking a new era in premium healthcare delivery. Under the visionary leadership of Sabri Harid and Shaly Sabri, the group launched its first projects, including Sabries Healthcare, Sabries Polyclinic, and Sabries Visa Medical Services, alongside a speech therapy center and pharmacies strategically located across the country.

The group’s dedicated visa medical services branch in Al Hail is set to officially open on Friday, offering specialised visa medical examinations. Speaking about the milestone during a press conference recently, Sabri Harid, the owner of Sabries Group, said, “Our mission is to redefine healthcare standards in Oman by combining innovation, expertise, and a patient-centered approach. We are committed to serving the community with excellence and care. In addition to healthcare, the group plans to diversify its activities further into specialized engineering, contracting, frozen food distribution, and the restaurant industry in the near future. With its focus on innovation, quality, and community engagement, the Sabries Group is poised to become a trusted healthcare and business partner in Oman, paving the way for a brighter and healthier future.

The group’s initial ventures include Mutrah, a state-of-the-art health center providing GP services, pediatric care, dental services, and visa medical examinations and at Nizwa in the next few months, a polyclinic offering comprehensive services such as visa medicals, PDO medical services, general healthcare, dental care, and pediatrics.

The Sabries Group’s expansion into Oman reflects its dedication to meeting the diverse healthcare needs of local communities. The Al Hail grand opening is expected to attract distinguished guests and residents, symbolising the group’s commitment to accessibility and reliability in healthcare.

