SNF receives approval to set up polymer production project in Oman

Muscat: Eight months after announcing an ambitious $250 million expansion plan in Oman, SNF, world’s leading provider of integrated solutions for chemical enhanced oil recovery (EOR), announced that it has received approval to set up a polymer production project in Oman.

“Oman is emerging as a key player in the Middle East polymer market and I am delighted to inform Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn) has given the company the go ahead for setting up the plant recently,” said Jimmy Nesbitt, General Manager of SNF Oman, at a press conference in Muscat on Thursday.

“With more than 20 years of in-country presence in the Sultanate of Oman, this project, is a testament to the company’s focus on sustainability, innovation, and in-country value,” he claimed.

He further said that the facility, designed to produce high-performance anionic polymers, will play a key role in enhancing chemical EOR capabilities and meeting the fast-growing needs of regional clients. “The plant is also expected to produce local employment opportunities, generate in-country value, and establish Oman as a key player in the Middle East polymer market,” he added.

“This is an extraordinary step forward,” he said. “We’ve moved from concept to tangible progress on the ground. The support from the Omani government and our local partners has been instrumental in reaching this stage.”

He also said that SNF’s Regional SNF Technical Centre (RSTC Oman) in Muscat has entered its final stages of development. “The delivery of highly advanced laboratory equipment is well underway. The RSTC is set to open in the first months of 2025, fulfilling its vision of serving as SNF’s GCC R&D hub. The centre will support oil and gas innovation in the region, focusing on polymer research for EOR, specialising in carbonate reservoirs, Water Shut-Off, and other cutting-edge technologies. The facility will also provide critical technical support throughout the lifecycle of SNF’s projects, ensuring efficiency and sustainability,” he added.

In line with its commitment to in-country value, SNF has prioritized local recruitment and talent development. Through collaborations with Omani universities and institutions, SNF is fostering the next generation of experts in oilfield technologies and sustainability practices. “The RSTC is more than just a technical facility,” he said. “It’s a hub for knowledge exchange and skill development, creating long-term value for Oman’s workforce and industry.”

