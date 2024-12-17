NCERT cuts prices of textbooks for classes 9-12 by 20% 

Speaking at an event, Saklani said this is the first time that the price of textbooks has been significantly reduced. …reports Asian Lite News

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) on Monday announced a 20 per cent reduction in textbook prices for classes 9 to 12, effective from the upcoming academic year.

This was announced by NCERT Director Dinesh Prasad Saklani during an event here.

Speaking at an event, Saklani said this is the first time that the price of textbooks has been significantly reduced.

“This year, NCERT has brought in a lot of efficiency in paper procurement and also onboarded printers with the latest printing machines. NCERT has decided to pass on this benefit to the students of the country,” Saklani said.

“All textbooks of grades 9-12 for the next academic year shall be retailed by NCERT at 20 percent lower price than the existing price. This is unprecedented in the history of NCERT,” he added.

Meanwhile, the textbooks for grades 1-8 will continue to be retailed at Rs 65 per copy.

Saklani was speaking during the Bhumi Pujan for the construction of the auditorium at NCERT Headquarters.

The event was presided over by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. An MoU was signed between NCERT and Flipkart to widen the reach of NCERT textbooks during the event.

Every year, NCERT prints around 4-5 crore textbooks in around 300 titles.

NCERT has recently expanded its reach through partnerships with e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, further facilitating nationwide access to genuine textbooks.

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Education, Dharmendra Pradhan, performed the ‘bhoomi poojan’ for a new NCERT auditorium, which can accommodate approximately 900 persons.

The minister also presided over the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between NCERT and e-commerce marketplace, Flipkart to ensure the affordable and seamless availability of NCERT publications across the country, especially in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

The minister also inaugurated the Google Learning Centre, which will facilitate the capacity building of teachers and educators on digital tools including AI. This state-of-the-art lab has been created for 40 people with adequate computers and networking facilities. Along with this, 200 YouTube channels have been created for simulcast of PMeVIDYA DTH TV Channels. The Minister also released NISTHA Integrated Teacher Training Modules, NISHTHA-ET, Kaushal and Edu-Leader.

Pradhan, while addressing the audience, stated that the signing of the MoU between NCERT and Flipkart will enhance the availability of NCERT textbooks, delivering them to learners’ doorsteps across the length and breadth of the country. He further emphasized that initiatives like the NISHTHA teachers’ training modules and the experiential learning centre by Google India will strengthen the capacities of teachers and empower both educators and students.

Pradhan highlighted that NCERT is Bharat’s pride and a cornerstone of the nation’s education system. He described it as not just an institution but a collective academic repository for the country. The Minister also noted that as NCERT transitions into a research university, it must aspire to become a melting pot, integrating content development, syllabus design, pedagogical approaches, innovative educational practices, teacher capacity building, and technology infusion under one roof.

Expressing his confidence in NCERT, Pradhan encouraged the institution to adopt and assimilate innovative and best educational practices from across the country to develop textbooks enriched with locally driven content. He underlined NCERT’s responsibility to prepare Bharat’s new generation–and those in other emerging economies–for 21st-century education and learning.

Aimed at democratizing access to education and complementing the Government of India’s mission to promote inclusive learning opportunities nationwide, this collaboration will facilitate the sale and distribution of NCERT publications through the online marketplace of Flipkart, ensuring greater accessibility through authorized sellers designated by NCERT.

Flipkart will ensure wider reach by making NCERT publications accessible to students and parents across urban and rural India, enabling last-mile connectivity through its platform. Additionally, Flipkart and NCERT will work together to guarantee the availability of authentic, high-quality content.

Rajneesh Kumar, in his address, said that by leveraging the technological expertise and extensive reach of the Company, the aim will be to bridge the gap in access to affordable educational materials, supporting the nation’s vision for an empowered and educated youth.

Sanjay Jain, in his speech, mentioned that the goal of the Google Centre is to support the vision of NEP 2020 of bridging the digital divide, providing equitable access to teachers and students across the country, and offering training in emerging digital skills like AI and ML. (ANI)

