Panel proposes comprehensive reforms for NEET

A committee led by former ISRO chief K Radhakrishnan has proposed several comprehensive reforms to address issues within India’s entrance examination system, especially following a recent NEET paper leak. Submitted to the Ministry of Education, the report aims to improve exam integrity, bolster data security, and optimize testing processes nationwide.

Among the committee’s key recommendations is a shift towards online and hybrid exam formats. Full online testing is advised where feasible, while a hybrid model, which would involve digital question paper distribution to centers and traditional paper-based responses by candidates, could be applied where complete digital transition is not possible. This would modernize exam administration, improve security, and minimize logistical risks associated with physical handling.

To manage the large number of NEET aspirants—about two million applicants registered this year alone—the committee has proposed a multi-stage examination process, similar to the structure of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE). This phased approach would allow for more effective screening and better control over candidate volumes.

In relation to the Central University Entrance Test (CUET), the committee suggests streamlining the test subjects. Presently, CUET offers over 50 subject options, which often overlap with topics students have already covered in their board exams. The panel argues that focusing on general aptitude and core subject knowledge, instead of re-examining board topics, would enhance efficiency, reduce redundancy, and concentrate the CUET’s function on generating college admission merit lists.

Strengthening the National Testing Agency (NTA) forms another critical area of the committee’s recommendations. They advocate for the NTA to increase its number of permanent staff, as the current dependency on contractual workers may undermine exam consistency and administration quality. Furthermore, the NTA is encouraged to expand its network of exam centers, minimizing reliance on private centers that might pose security risks.

Data security remains a top priority, with the committee strongly advocating for digital transmission of question papers. This change aims to curb unauthorized access, such as the recent NEET leak that reportedly stemmed from paper mishandling after reaching the exam center. A digital approach would enable questions to be securely released just before exams, thereby reducing the risk of leaks.

In a bid to create a fairer exam environment, the committee has also recommended limiting NEET-UG attempt numbers. Unlike the current system that allows unlimited tries, a cap on attempts could foster greater preparation and limit excessive retries.

Overall, these proposed reforms from the Radhakrishnan committee reflect a multi-pronged approach to secure, streamline, and modernize India’s high-stakes examination framework, ensuring a fair and efficient system for future candidates.

