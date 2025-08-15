UAE celebrates India@79

Indian expats in Abu Dhabi and Dubai marked India’s 79th Independence Day with flag-hoisting, cultural performances, and heartfelt tributes, celebrating decades of deep UAE–India friendship….reports Asian Lite News

The colours of saffron, white, and green lit up the early morning skies of Abu Dhabi and Dubai on Friday as thousands of Indian expatriates gathered to celebrate the 79th anniversary of India’s independence. Across the Emirates, the day was marked not only with patriotic fervour but also with a reaffirmation of the deep-rooted ties between India and the UAE.

From the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi to the Indian Consulate in Dubai, official flag-hoisting ceremonies drew crowds of all ages — from schoolchildren clutching miniature flags to seniors reminiscing about their homeland. The events began at dawn to avoid the peak summer heat, with many participants arriving before sunrise to pay tribute to India’s freedom from British colonial rule on August 15, 1947.

Patriotism on display

In Abu Dhabi, Indian Ambassador to the UAE, Sunjay Sudhir, raised the national flag in the embassy courtyard, followed by the reading of excerpts from Indian President Droupadi Murmu’s Independence Day Address to the Nation. In Dubai, Consul General Satish Kumar Sivan hoisted the tricolour at the consulate, accompanied by the singing of the National Anthem.

Cultural performances added vibrancy to the morning. Traditional dances, patriotic songs, and exhibitions showcased India’s heritage and resilience. The Abu Dhabi event included a special tribal art exhibition and a poignant display on the human cost of terrorism, linked to the recent Pahalgam terror attack. The Dubai consulate hosted a historical journey of the Indian national flag, highlighting its evolution and symbolism.

For Ambassador Sudhir, this year’s ceremony carried personal significance. As he prepares to retire next month, he described the honour of hoisting the Indian tricolour one final time in his official capacity. “There can be no higher honour than representing one’s country and flying the Indian tricolour,” he said.

He praised the Indian community for their role in cementing the UAE-India partnership. “Each one of you is a true ambassador of India, carrying the Tiranga in your hearts,” he said. “Your hard work and trust have strengthened this vital relationship.”

A decade of strengthened ties

Ambassador Sudhir noted that the India-UAE relationship is “at its strongest ever,” pointing to a transformational decade since Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 2015 visit — the first by an Indian premier in 34 years. The Indian diaspora in the UAE has grown from 2.2 million to over 4.5 million, making it the largest expatriate community in the country.

He also highlighted recent high-profile visits, including those of Crown Princes of Abu Dhabi and Dubai, to India at the personal invitation of Prime Minister Modi. These exchanges, he said, reflect a partnership built on “generational continuity.”

Diaspora spirit in Dubai

At the Dubai consulate, the atmosphere was festive yet heartfelt. Families turned the courtyard into a sea of tricolour — with women wearing scarves and bangles in the flag’s colours, men in kurta-pyjamas, and children in themed costumes. After the flag-hoisting, Consul General Sivan spoke about India’s achievements and the diaspora’s role in bridging cultures.

“Your contributions are not just economic; they are cultural, social, and deeply personal,” he told the audience. “You have built bridges between India and the UAE that go beyond trade and politics.”

UAE leaders extend warm wishes

The celebrations were also marked by high-level greetings from the UAE’s leadership. President H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a message of congratulations to President Murmu, extending his best wishes to the people of India.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, and H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also conveyed similar messages of goodwill.

India and the UAE share a history of diplomatic ties dating back to the Emirates’ formation in 1971, and the relationship continues to deepen. The signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in 2022 boosted bilateral trade to over $85 billion, making India the UAE’s largest trading partner and the UAE India’s third-largest.

Symbol of Friendship

Beyond economics, the partnership has embraced cultural and interfaith initiatives. The BAPS Hindu Mandir, inaugurated in February 2024 in Abu Dhabi by Prime Minister Modi, stands as a testament to shared values of tolerance and coexistence. The first hand-carved traditional stone and marble temple in the UAE, it has quickly become a symbol of the enduring friendship between the two nations.