Play your fav games in the cool confines of Oman Exhibition Centre

Escape the heat and spark your summer with endless energy at Oman’s premier indoor sports festival at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre. This is a fantastic opportunity to stay fit, have fun, and connect with your community, reports VINOD RAGHAVAN

July is the month of summer and mercury touches 40+ degrees centigrade in the Sultanate of Oman, hitting badly sports enthusiasts, the health conscious and physical fitness regulars have to curtail their routine outdoor activities as unable to bear the scorching heat.

But, no more, as Sports Spark! has arranged all your favourite sports under one cool-roof, to enjoy fitness fun at Muscat’s premier indoor summer sports festival at the sprawling Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre (OCEC) during this summer for a month, until August 24.

The event, organised by the OCEC in collaboration with Muscat Governorate, with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth as a strategic partner, and logistical support from Sabco Sport, is poised to become a leading destination for locals looking to exercise and stay fit this summer, the organisers revealed at a press briefing at the sprawling newly decked sports venue.

Sports Spark is designed to provide the community with an exciting opportunity to stay active and healthy during the summer months. With a wide range of sports and fitness activities, participants of all ages can engage in their favourite physical activities in a comfortable, climate-controlled environment.

From football to cricket, volleyball or basketball, Table Tennis, Archery, Board games, Running tracks for athletes, Tennis amongst other sports available at Sports Spark with professional coach and trainers guiding participants through each sport. The event will include a daily morning summer camp from 9 am to 1 pm for children aged 6-14 and will be open until midnight daily, with activities available upon registration on the Sports Spark website, said Dr Hashil Al Mahrouqi, CEO of OMRAN Group and added, most the games are free and rest are charged a minimum.

Hosted and organised by the OCEC in collaboration with Muscat Governorate and OMRAN Group with strategic partnership of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth and logistical support from Sabco Sport, this event highlights the shared commitment from various organisations in Oman to promote accessible physical activity and community engagement. With each facility created in collaboration with local SMEs and sports associations, the OCEC is confident that this event will appeal to a wide range of individuals, from children to well-known athletes, he said.

“We believe in the importance of promoting health and wellness among our community members,” commented Dr Mahrouqi, “Sports Spark is a fantastic initiative that encourages the community to stay active and healthy through a variety of sports and fitness activities. By supporting this event, we aim to provide a platform for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to showcase their facilities and services, thereby contributing to the growth of our local economy. It is also a chance for families and friends to come together and enjoy shared activities, strengthening the bonds within our community.”

Engineer Said Al Shanfari, CEO of the Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre, remarked: “We are thrilled to host such a fantastic event at the OCEC, underscoring our dedication to enhancing the quality of life for our residents. Sports Spark perfectly aligns with our mission to promote a healthy and active lifestyle in a secure environment, offering a diverse array of indoor sports and fitness options that keep the community engaged, energized, and healthy. Many of these activities are free to access, including our fitness corner and running track, ensuring everyone can benefit. I look forward to seeing everyone explore our facilities and register on our website to book their next fitness or sports session.”

Al Shanfari further said, “I am also deeply grateful to organise this event in collaboration with the Muscat Governorate and our strategic partner, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth, with additional support from OMRAN Group and Sabco Sport. The long-lasting benefits for both physical and mental well-being are immense, and we are proud that these companies recognise the power of Sports Spark in fostering such positive outcomes.”

