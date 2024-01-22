Amina Bhatia’s Design for Simar Dugal’s Legacy Store

Despite the sections, the whole store is pulled together through common black flooring, modern yet vintage furniture pieces and wall layering with textiles, ikat designs and upholstered art. Embracing a design language of continuity and unity, the entire store is artfully segmented by a series of graceful arches…reports Asian Lite News

Lbel Simar Dugal furthers the brand’s retail presence in New Delhi’s DLF Emporio, Vasant Kunj mall with a 1000 sq.ft. canvas, designed by interior designer Amina Bhatia. As the award winning designer behind many of India’s leading hotels such as Khyber Srinagar, Radisson Bengaluru, Holiday Inn, Country Inn and many more, Amina brings her creative expertise to retail with this project. This new DLF Emporio store encapsulates the essence of late Simar Dugal’s vision, creating a space that harmoniously marries luxury and innovation, making it a standout destination within this esteemed shopping haven.

Amina’s association with Simar spans over a decade, providing an intimate understanding of her unique design aesthetic and captivating personality. When entrusted with the task of designing Simar Dugal’s legacy store, the designer collaborated closely with Arjan Dugal, the brand’s creative head and director, to bring a clear vision to life. Preserving the soul of the Simar Dugal aesthetic – modern Indian fashion in maximalist style – Amina injected modern functionality in the ‘Indian look’ of the store. Starting from a bare shell, Amina and her interior design team meticulously crafted every element, from partitions to the final product. The result? A 360-degree visual transformation that encapsulates the essence of the late designer’s vision, harmoniously amalgamating luxury and innovation.

Upon entering, a grand arch beckon to the left, unveiling the enchanting bridal area, while a seamless 90-degree turn to the right reveals the spirited festive and prêt collections. At the heart of this spatial composition stands a vintage billing counter, adorned with a dramatic phulkari backdrop, providing a welcoming focal point. Adjacently positioned, two strategically placed changing rooms seamlessly integrate with the bridal and prêt sections, elevating the experiential journey. Further, the store is divided into three distinct sections – bridal, festive, and prêt – each meticulously crafted to offer a unique experience while seamlessly connecting with the overall brand narrative.

Despite the sections, the whole store is pulled together through common black flooring, modern yet vintage furniture pieces and wall layering with textiles, ikat designs and upholstered art. Embracing a design language of continuity and unity, the entire store is artfully segmented by a series of graceful arches. This interior choreography ensures a fluid exploration of each curated section, encapsulating a cohesive and inviting atmosphere. Attention to detail was imparted in ways like dummies upholstered in brocade fabric, dull gold pendant lights, martaban jars and urns on walls and limewash paint throughout the store create that signature raw and organic Simar Dugal look. To further add to the modern rustic look and feel of this retail sanctuary, teak wood in display racks and furniture is employed to achieve a timeless style, while the entrance is designed with a sturdy mild steel and glass door for a sophisticated welcome.

Principal designer Amina Bhatia shares, “our north star is to create a space that is not just a physical space but a source of constant joy. To achieve this, we aspire to infuse every corner with a unique character, ultimately delivering a personalised sanctuary that is a testament to the stories and joys it encapsulates.” Renowned for her mastery in intimately grasping the client’s living style and preferences, Bhatia’s works are an interplay of seamlessly weaving the brand’s narrative into the space. The Simar Dugal store, as a result, is a coherent extension of this very sensibility.

