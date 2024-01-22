Asha Gautam Unveils Kadam Project, a Celebration of Timeless Fashion

Over the 25-year journey, Gautam has been committed to repurposing numerous traditional Indian textiles, including Banarasi, Paithani, and Kanjeevaram weaves, Bandhani techniques, Kalamkari hand-painted pieces, as well as Zardosi and Convent embroidered fabrics…reports Asian Lite News

Asha Gautam, a venerable name in the world of handcrafted heirloom clothing, proudly announces the debut of their latest venture – the Kadam Project. This groundbreaking initiative represents a significant stride in the revitalization of timeless, handcrafted fashion, spanning sarees, bridal couture, and festive attire. The Kadam Project underscores Gautam’s steadfast commitment to sustainability, environmental consciousness, and a circular design process.

With a rich 25-year history in the industry, Asha Gautam brings a wealth of expertise in reimagining classic pieces for their discerning clientele. The brand, supported by a team of skilled artisans, aims to broaden its impact on a wider audience by infusing new life into the allure of vintage fashion while championing principles of recycling and upcycling.

“In the current landscape, where concerns about climate change take precedence, Kadam stands as a beacon of responsible fashion, resonating with the imperative for a paradigm shift in consumer behavior. Our objective transcends merely slowing down the process of crafting new garments; it extends to the judicious reuse of existing pieces for future consumption,” remarks Gautam Gupta, Creative Head at Asha Gautam.

The craftsmanship involved in creating handmade pieces for the Kadam Project spans from two months to a year, showcasing the dedication and artistry that goes into each creation. Asha Gautam encourages the utilization of existing treasures rather than solely seeking new additions, advocating for the recycling and upcycling of traditional Indian textiles.

Over the 25-year journey, Gautam has been committed to repurposing numerous traditional Indian textiles, including Banarasi, Paithani, and Kanjeevaram weaves, Bandhani techniques, Kalamkari hand-painted pieces, as well as Zardosi and Convent embroidered fabrics.

The Kadam Project breathes new life into vintage textiles, some dating back four to five decades or more. Real zari threads in silver or gold, which may lose their sheen over time, are meticulously refurbished by skilled artisans, restoring their original luster. The revitalized zari is seamlessly integrated into new bases, with motifs, jal, borders, and pallu artfully applied based on the client’s preferences.

To enhance these upcycled creations, sophisticated embroidery techniques are employed, incorporating artwork from the original saree. Luxurious fabrics such as organza, tissue, chiffon, and alternative weaves like kota are introduced, transforming the overall aesthetic of the new pieces.

Gautam’s commitment to sustainability extends beyond the creation of clothing. Leftover materials find new life as potlis and tassels, contributing to the overall sustainability of the process. However, the intricacies of recycling and upcycling necessitate a careful evaluation of the original fabric’s strength before initiation. Strengthening measures, including fabric fusion, are at times implemented to ensure the enduring quality of the final product.

The Project marks a significant milestone in Asha Gautam’s journey, reinforcing their position as pioneers in sustainable, handcrafted heirloom fashion.

