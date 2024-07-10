Fashion is About Authenticity and Comfort

Talking about being the brand ambassador of the label, which was founded in 2021 by Tarushi Chhabra, Palak Chhabra, and Vidhi Jhalani, Mira said that they create jewellery that blends simplicity with elegance…reports Asian Lite News

Mira Rajput Kapoor, wife of Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor, said that fashion for her is a reflection of personal style and individuality and that she gravitates towards styles that exude understated sophistication.

“Fashion, to me, is a reflection of personal style and individuality. It’s about expressing oneself through clothing and accessories in a way that feels authentic and comfortable.”

“I gravitate towards styles that exude understated sophistication — pieces that are classic yet modern, and can seamlessly transition from day to night,” Mira, who is the brand ambassador for jewellery label Perfectly Average, told.

For her, fashion is about curating a wardrobe that makes her feel confident.

“I feel like I’ve learned a lot over the years; it’s definitely always a learning curve. For me, fashion is not just about following trends but about curating a wardrobe that speaks to who I am and makes me feel confident! Every time you make an appearance, your style game is on point,” said Mira, who got married to Shahid in 2015.

How would she strike a balance between being glamorous yet perfectly average?

“Every time I step out, I love to mix glamour by staying true to myself and feeling confident in what I wear. It’s about picking jewelry pieces that bring out my personality and enhance my style without going overboard,” said the mother of two.

“Whether it’s adding a touch of sparkle with accessories or opting for a standout piece, I always aim for that balance.”

“And you know what? Embracing my flaws is a big part of this journey — it’s what makes me unique… So, embracing my imperfections makes me feel like me,” she added.

Talking about being the brand ambassador of the label, which was founded in 2021 by Tarushi Chhabra, Palak Chhabra, and Vidhi Jhalani, Mira said that they create jewellery that blends simplicity with elegance.

“Their pieces are not just accessories; they are statements of understated beauty that effortlessly complement everyday wear. I appreciate how they celebrate beauty in simplicity, which aligns well with my personal style philosophy.”

