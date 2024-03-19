Janhvi Advocates for Indian Wear and Sustainable Fashion

Kapoor’s commitment to sustainability was evident as she voiced her appreciation for Kalki’s craftsmanship and the artisans behind their creations…reports Asian Lite News

Renowned Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor graced the ramp as the showstopper for the label Kalki at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI, showcasing her love for Indian wear and advocating for sustainable fashion.

Expressing her fondness for Indian attire, Kapoor emphasized its simplicity and grace, labeling it as the “most beautiful piece of clothing” one can don. Her sentiments resonated as she elegantly strutted the runway in a fish-cut lehenga adorned with crystals, tassels, and floral motifs, embodying the ethereal essence of the label’s collection titled “Inara.”

In an exclusive interview, Kapoor shared her fashion philosophy, highlighting her preference for style infused with comfort. Despite her celebrity status, she emphasized that one need not splurge on expensive garments to achieve a stylish look, asserting that it’s the art of styling that truly defines fashion.

Kapoor’s commitment to sustainability was evident as she voiced her appreciation for Kalki’s craftsmanship and the artisans behind their creations. She acknowledged the “labour of love” invested by artisans, emphasizing the importance of supporting sustainable practices in the fashion industry.

The actress, known for her versatility on and off the screen, expressed excitement for her upcoming projects, including “Mr & Mrs Mahi” and “Ulajh,” as well as her Telugu debut in the Jr NTR-starrer ‘Devara: Part 1”.

Joining Kapoor on the runway was actor Aditya Roy Kapur, who exuded charm in Kalki’s men’s wear collection. Donning an achakan with crystals paired with well-tailored pants and a shirt, Kapur exemplified the label’s modern Indian aesthetic.

Reflecting on the experience, Kapur expressed delight in walking alongside Kapoor, describing it as a “fun experience” while acknowledging the mesmerizing allure of Kalki’s INARA collection.

As Janhvi Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur added sparkle to Indian wear at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI, their collaboration with Kalki not only showcased exquisite designs but also advocated for sustainable and stylish fashion choices.

