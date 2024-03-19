Kriti Sanon Embraces ‘Stress-Free’ Ramp Walk

The collection comprised of joggers, bomber jackets and crop tops that blended retro fashion in vibrant colours…reports Asian Lite News

Kriti Sanon, who started her career as a model, said on Friday that she had the most “stress-free” walk at the LFW x FDCI because she got to walk in sneakers.

Sanon was the showstopper at a sportwear brand’s fashion event on Day 3 and made head turn as she strutted flawlessly.

“First, it feels amazing to walk the ramp in sneakers and not heels,” she said. “This is the most stress-free walk I have had on a ramp but other than that I feel amazing. It is such a wonderful collection and I love it.”

The collection comprised of joggers, bomber jackets and crop tops that blended retro fashion in vibrant colours.

Sanon expressed her love for athleisure. She said: “I am personally a lover of athletisure and when it comes with a twist, then it becomes street wear and cool. It is very much my vibe.”

She added: “It was amazing to walk in this dress because it fits me like a glove and I felt like if I should suck my stomach in.”

Before her debut in 2014 with the TIger Shroff-starrer ‘Heropanti’, Kriti was a model, so returning on the runway was like a homecoming for her.

“I have been a model here. It’s always nostalgic to be here. It feels nostalgic to meet my friends whom I worked with when I was a model. It is nostalgic, and fun,” she said.

On the work front, Sanon will be seen on ‘The Crew’, which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu.

ALSO READ-Kalki Koechlin Talks Female Gaze

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]