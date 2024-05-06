Laneige Welcomes Sara Tendulkar as Brand Ambassador

Laneige is a brand that specializes in moisture research. They have developed advanced water complexes that are dedicated to creating intelligent skincare solutions for all skin types…reports Asian Lite News

Sara Tendulkar, social media sensation and youth icon and the new face of Laneige, one of the most popular Korean beauty brands in the world. Known for her authenticity, charm and influential presence on social media, Sara has embarked on this new venture with the brand to support the its mission in the country.

She gracefully represents the brand’s values of natural and sustainable beauty, while bringing to life the brand belief that everyone should shine with a unique inner and outer glow that is as distinct as their individuality. Along with the announcement of a new Brand Ambassador, the brand unveiled its Bouncy and Firm Sleeping Mask.

An elated Sara Tendulkar, Brand Ambassador, Laneige India, commented, “I am thrilled to be part of Laneige’s family. As someone with a biomedical background that makes way for a keen understanding of quality as well as a personal passion for skincare, I admire the brand’s commitment to innovation and have been using their products for quite a while. It brings me immense excitement and humility to partner with Laneige, as their core belief in the radiance of each person’s unique individuality resonates deeply with me.”

At the launch, Paul Lee, Managing Director & Country Head of Amorepacific India, added, “Laneige proudly announces Sara Tendulkar as its Brand Ambassador, embracing her vibrant energy. Sara symbolizes the modern, self-assured youth advocating that beauty transcends mere appearances. With Sara onboard, Laneige aims to connect with a broader audience.”

Mini Sood Banerjee, Assistant Director & Head of Marketing and Training Amorepacific India said, “As Laneige’s journey evolves, we are thrilled to welcome Sara Tendulkar into our family as the embodiment of timeless grace and modern elegance. Her vibrant spirit and innate charm perfectly resonate with Laneige’s commitment to empowering individuals to embrace their unique beauty. Together, we embark on a new chapter, celebrating authenticity and the transformative power of skincare.”

“We are delighted to announce Sara Tendulkar as the new Brand Ambassador for Laneige,” said Sally Lee, Brand General Manager of Laneige India. Sara’s luminous charm and timeless elegance resonate deeply with our brand’s values. Sara’s deeper integration into the Laneige experience marks a remarkable milestone, fostering deeper connections with a burgeoning generation of consumers.”

