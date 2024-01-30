Manav Gangwani’s Exclusive Designs for Bhutanese Royals

Manav Gangwani created a black Gho with cashmere yarn sourced especially for the occasion, with a red silk satin accent with the beautiful Bhutanese pattern of the seven lucky symbols…reports Asian Lite News

There was an Indian presence at the splendid Royal Brunei Wedding Reception Banquet, of The Royal Highnesses Prince Abdul Mateen ibni Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah and Yang Mulia Dayang Anisha Rosnah binti Adam, at the grand Istana Nurul Iman in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei Darussalam.

With meticulous attention to detail, designer Manav Gangwani crafted attire for the Royal Majesties of The Kingdom of Bhutan, His Majesty The Druk Gyalpo, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, and Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck,

Perfectly reflecting the regal essence of this momentous occasion for the King of Bhutan he specially designed a traditional Gho, a knee-length, robe-like piece of clothing that is secured with a belt at the waist. The Gho is a mark of tradition and of national prestige. Manav Gangwani created a black Gho with cashmere yarn sourced especially for the occasion, with a red silk satin accent with the beautiful Bhutanese pattern of the seven lucky symbols.

For the Queen of Bhutan, he curated a vesture that was again keeping in tradition with the national Bhutanese attire, which consists of three separate pieces: the skirt, or kira, the blouse, or wonju, and the jacket, or toego, all elaborately handcrafted with painstaking attention in their detailing, that showed a connection between the beautiful friendships of the kingdom of Bhutan and the kingdom of Brunei.

The beige-gold kira was a beauteous piece of design, embroidered with real gold embroidery with delicate floral motifs chain-stitched in a traditional Batik pattern from Brunei. The pattern was inspired by the Brunei national flower, Simpor (Dillenia Suffruticosa) that is also widely used for traditional handicrafts. The wonju was similarly hued as the kira, in lotus silk, painstakingly made from the fibres of the lotus plant, making it an exclusive, sustainable and eco-friendly garment. The similarly hued toego completed the ensemble, made with the finest Brunei Jong Sarat, most famously known for being sumptuous; silk brocade painstakingly interwoven with precious gold and silver thread in a special paisley pattern entwined with geometric batik motifs.

The Queen of Bhutan opted to wear a sleek chain and pendant of diamond and columbian emeralds with matching earrings from the Royal Bhutanese jewellery collection.

With the event demanding excellent competency of design and aesthetic, with an equally keen observance and adherence to traditional detailing, the Indian couturier was an obvious choice when it came to dressing the Royal Majesties of Bhutan in attendance. The Royal Majesties of Bhutan made quite a statement in the esteemed company of other Royal Guests and the Heads of States.

Manav Gangwani’s deep friendship and his special bond conferred upon him the honour of designing for the youngest and most revered Royal Majesties in the world, for the remarkable Royal Brunei Wedding Reception Banquet.

