Pakistan’s First Luxury Bridal Couture Brand: Lajwanti

With its three decades of unmatched excellence, Lajwanti has played a pivotal role in shaping the codes of Pakistani fashion since its inception. A feature by lifestyle columnist Riccha Grrover

The brand’s journey dates back to 1995, where the industry of fashion was a mere idea, and the design force was limited to three artisans of fashion, at best. Over the course of 30 years, Lajwanti has become a prominent name in the fashion world, gracing catwalks and venues with trunk shows as well as year-long pop-up stores across the globe. Some of these notable locations include London, the United States, Spain, Dubai, Paris, and Delhi.

At the helm of Lajwanti, Ana Ali, the esteemed CEO, and the guiding force behind the brand, stands as the matriarch of innovation. She collaborates closely with her daughter, Dania Syed, who, as the Creative Director, infused the brand with her unique creative brilliance upon joining us in early 2019. Together they skilfully marry time-honored wisdom with a contemporary understanding, thereby ensuring that Lajwanti remains not only aligned with the ever-evolving demands of the industry but also kindles the flame of curiosity that defines the brand’s spirit.

Today, Lajwanti finds itself at an exciting juncture in its journey. In a stride that defied geographical constraints, our brand has attained the esteemed recognition of an official registration within the United States of America, while maintaining its strategic foothold in the cosmopolitan hub of Dubai. This leap signifies not only their expanding global presence but also the cultivation of a nexus where creative horizons converge with boundless possibilities.

Riccha Grrover in an exclusive interview with the brand’s creative director: DANIA SYED

RG-Can you tell us about your journey in the fashion industry and what inspired you to get to becoming a creative director?

DS-My journey in the fashion industry is deeply intertwined with the legacy of Lajwanti. The brand was established in 1995 by my parents as Pakistan’s first luxury bridal couture brand, with a focus on handcrafted garments that stood out in the market. Growing up, Lajwanti was more than just a brand to me—it was a lifestyle. I spent my childhood playing at the factory, observing my mother tirelessly working with her team, and engaging with our artisans out of sheer curiosity. This early exposure to the fashion world sparked a passion in me that only grew stronger over time.

After completing my degree in fashion marketing from the London College of Fashion, I returned to Lahore, Pakistan, with a vision. My goal was to collaborate with my mother to evolve the brand, blending her traditional expertise with the fresh perspectives of a new generation. This journey, from a curious child to a passionate fashion professional, inspired me to take on the role of Creative Director, determined to carry forward my mother’s legacy while bringing my own ideas to the table.

RG- Who are your biggest influences in fashion, both globally and within Pakistan?

DS- When it comes to fashion influences, Lajwanti has always been at the core of my journey, almost like a sibling I grew up with. However, stepping into my role at the forefront of Lajwanti allowed me to appreciate a variety of other artists that inspire me. Within Pakistan, I admire the work of designers like Rastah which lies beyond the bridal community however tells stories about Pakistans culture and roots through its craft. On the global stage, I find inspiration in the creations of artists and fashion designers alike and some of those include Zuhair Murad, Iris Van Herpen and Misha Japanwala, among others. These artisans, each in their own unique way, have influenced my perspective of fashion.

RG-How would you describe the unique identity and ethos of your brand?

DS- Lajwanti’s unique identity and ethos are built upon the inspiration drawn from a 150-year-old heirloom bridal ensemble that belonged to my great-great-grandmother. This piece showcased handwork techniques that were on the brink of extinction, which Lajwanti has revived and reintroduced into modern bridal silhouettes which are up to date with global trends and fashion forecasts. At Lajwanti, we offer garment customizations that have become increasingly rare in today’s fashion world, where “what you see is what you get” has become the norm. However, we believe that every garment should be tailored to the wearer, which is why we require a consultation appointment before placing an order. This personalized approach ensures a thorough collaboration between bride and brand, allowing us to bring your unique vision to life.

The brand’s vision reimagines the subcontinent as never having been colonized, allowing age-old design methods to influence our bridal collections. The intricate handwork, particularly embodied in our bridals, epitomizes the brand’s identity. These pieces take nearly six months to create, with six artisans dedicating 800 hours in rotational shifts, using the finest number 26 and 28 needles to produce handwork embroidery that is unparalleled in its intricacy.

RG-What key elements do you believe set your brand apart from other Pakistani fashion brands?

DS-The key elements that set Lajwanti apart from other Pakistani fashion brands are rooted in its history and commitment to craftsmanship. As the pioneers of bridal couture in Pakistan, established in 1995, Lajwanti has a legacy that few can match. While fast fashion has become increasingly common in Pakistan, Lajwanti remains steadfast in its dedication to handcrafted garments. This commitment to traditional handwork is our unique selling point, allowing us to stand out in an ever-evolving fashion landscape.

RG-How do you balance traditional Pakistani fashion elements with contemporary trends?

DS-Balancing traditional Pakistani fashion elements with contemporary trends at Lajwanti is achieved through our adaptive business model and bespoke couture pieces. Regardless of the garment, handcraft remains a signature staple in everything we create. The balance between tradition and modernity is mainly achieved through the silhouette and color scheme, while our handcrafted techniques seamlessly adapt to both traditional and contemporary designs.

RG-How do cultural heritage and local traditions influence your designs?

DS-Cultural heritage and local traditions deeply influence our designs at Lajwanti. Our bridals are often inspired by elements that carry a rich story, like in our “Laal Bahaar” collection. Each bridal piece in this collection draws inspiration from a specific historic architectural monument built by the Mughal Emperor Jehangir – from its structure to its inlays and interior motifs. These stories and cultural references serve as the foundation for our designs, allowing us to create pieces that resonate with the depth and beauty of our heritage.

RG- What innovative techniques or materials are you most excited about incorporating into your future collections?

DS-As a heritage brand, Lajwanti is committed to carrying forward the rich textile craft of Pakistani heritage. However, as we expand, we’re excited to incorporate historical textile methods from different parts of the world. For instance, if we open a store in China, we would integrate Lajwanti’s signature techniques with handcrafted textile methods that were practiced during historical periods in China. This approach allows us to blend our heritage with global influences, creating innovative designs that honor both our roots and the cultural richness of the places we reach.

RG-Where do you draw inspiration from when creating a new collection? (e.g., travel, art, nature)

DS- When creating a new collection at Lajwanti, we draw inspiration from a diverse range of sources. At a fundamental level, our collections are inspired by history and heritage. However, we also layer this with inspiration from the world around us, which includes everything from folktales and travel experiences to the fantastical elements of nature. With many creative minds involved in the ideation phase, our inspiration parameters are vast and varied, allowing us to craft collections that are rich in both tradition and imagination.

RG- What are your future goals for the brand in the next five years?

DS- Three decades ago, Lajwanti emerged as one of the pioneering brands to introduce fashion in Pakistan, setting the stage for a thriving industry. Today, we are committed to ensuring that Pakistan earns the global recognition it deserves, not just in sports, media, and music, but also through the art of fashion. Over the next five years, our goal for Lajwanti is to establish it as a global phenomenon, making it one of the most sought-after luxury labels around the world. Currently, Lajwanti is registered in the United States and has a store in Dubai, but we aim to expand further.

Our mission is to collaborate with international platforms and grace the catwalks of fashion capitals like Milan, New York, and Paris, bringing our beloved country to the forefront. After all, it is the handcrafted artistry of Pakistan that truly deserves global praise.

RG- How do you think the Pakistani fashion industry will evolve in the next decade?

DS-The Pakistani fashion industry is likely to continue its rapid growth over the next decade, driven by a surge of talented young professionals who are shaping both garments and mindsets. As the industry evolves, there’s hope that the appreciation for handcrafted garments will remain strong, maintaining the value of artisanal skills amidst increasing modernization and innovation.

RG- How do you stay motivated and creative in such a dynamic industry?

DS- Staying motivated and creative in a dynamic industry is facilitated by the constant presence of new stimuli and the growth of your brand. Surrounding yourself with the right people and maintaining a steadfast focus helps ensure that your motivation remains strong.

RG- What advice would you give to aspiring fashion designers and entrepreneurs?

DS-To aspiring fashion designers and entrepreneurs, I would advise you to stay focused on your dream and vision. Embrace failures as learning opportunities and motivation to keep going. Remember, if you don’t pursue your goals, someone else will. Take inspiration from a beetle’s determination; no matter how many times it falls off the wall, it keeps climbing until it reaches the top!

Each garment crafted by passionate third-generation artisans narrates a tale deeply rooted in pre-partition handcraft, Lajwanti endeavors to preserve and honor the rich heritage of Pakistani craftsmanship. Highly Recommend this handcrafted luxury label.

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]