Recipe: Delicious Kebab Roll

Ingredients

  1. Pita Bread – 2

Ingredients for kebab

  1. Onion – 2 [finely chopped]
  2. Green Chilli – 3 to 4 [finely chopped]
  3. Minced Chicken – 500 gms
  4. Ginger Garlic Paste – 2 tsp
  5. Salt – as per your taste
  6. Cumin Powder – 1 tsp
  7. Garam Masala – 1 tsp
  8. Coriander Powder – 1 tsp
  9. Pepper Powder – 1 tsp
  10. Coriander Leaves – 2 tbsp [finely chopped]
  11. Butter – 2 tbsp

Ingredients for cilantro mint chutney

  1. Fresh Coriander – 2 tbsp [finely chopped]
  2. Fresh Mint Leaves – 2 tbsp [finely chopped]
  3. Green Chillies – 2 tbsp [finely chopped]
  4. Yogurt – ½ cup
  5. Salt – as per your taste

Ingredients for salad

  1. Onion – 1 [thinly sliced]
  2. Tomato – 1 [thinly sliced]
  3. Cucumber – ½ [thinly sliced]
  4. Lemon Juice – ½ tsp
  5. Salt – ¼ tsp

Method for kebab rolls

  1. In a mixing bowl, combine all the ingredients for the kebab. Mix everything into a smooth paste.
  2. Now make uniformly shaped small cylindrical kebabs.
  3. Heat 3 tbsp of oil in a pan and fry the kebabs on low medium flame. Turn the kebab to make sure that both sides are equally cooked.

Method for making cilantro mint chutney

  1. In a mixer grinder, add in the coriander leaves, mint leaves, green chillies and salt. Grind it into a paste.
  2. Add this paste to the thick curd mix everything well and adjust the salt.

Method for salad

  1. In a bowl, add all the ingredients for the salad. Mix everything nicely and keep aside.

Method for assembling the roll

  1. Spread the cilantro and mint chutney over the pita bread.
  2. Now place the kebabs and salad in the centre of the pita bread.
  3. Fold the pita bread into half, tuck and seal one end of the roll and wrap the bread tightly all the way around.

SERVE HOT. ENJOY!

