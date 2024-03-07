Recipe: Delicious Kebab Roll

Ingredients
- Pita Bread – 2
Ingredients for kebab
- Onion – 2 [finely chopped]
- Green Chilli – 3 to 4 [finely chopped]
- Minced Chicken – 500 gms
- Ginger Garlic Paste – 2 tsp
- Salt – as per your taste
- Cumin Powder – 1 tsp
- Garam Masala – 1 tsp
- Coriander Powder – 1 tsp
- Pepper Powder – 1 tsp
- Coriander Leaves – 2 tbsp [finely chopped]
- Butter – 2 tbsp
Ingredients for cilantro mint chutney
- Fresh Coriander – 2 tbsp [finely chopped]
- Fresh Mint Leaves – 2 tbsp [finely chopped]
- Green Chillies – 2 tbsp [finely chopped]
- Yogurt – ½ cup
- Salt – as per your taste
Ingredients for salad
- Onion – 1 [thinly sliced]
- Tomato – 1 [thinly sliced]
- Cucumber – ½ [thinly sliced]
- Lemon Juice – ½ tsp
- Salt – ¼ tsp
Method for kebab rolls
- In a mixing bowl, combine all the ingredients for the kebab. Mix everything into a smooth paste.
- Now make uniformly shaped small cylindrical kebabs.
- Heat 3 tbsp of oil in a pan and fry the kebabs on low medium flame. Turn the kebab to make sure that both sides are equally cooked.
Method for making cilantro mint chutney
- In a mixer grinder, add in the coriander leaves, mint leaves, green chillies and salt. Grind it into a paste.
- Add this paste to the thick curd mix everything well and adjust the salt.
Method for salad
- In a bowl, add all the ingredients for the salad. Mix everything nicely and keep aside.
Method for assembling the roll
- Spread the cilantro and mint chutney over the pita bread.
- Now place the kebabs and salad in the centre of the pita bread.
- Fold the pita bread into half, tuck and seal one end of the roll and wrap the bread tightly all the way around.
SERVE HOT. ENJOY!
