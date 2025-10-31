DELICIOUS AND CREAMY WHITE SAUCE PASTA

October 31, 2025
·

Creamy, rich, and perfectly comforting, this white pasta combines tender chicken, crisp vegetables, and a silky white sauce made with butter, cream, and cheese. It’s a wholesome meal that’s simple to make yet tastes like something straight out of a restaurant. Perfect for weeknight dinners or cozy weekend treats!

Ingredients

  1. Chicken Breast – 150 g (thinly cut)
  2. Pasta – 2 cups (boiled)
  3. Butter – 2 tbsp
  4. Garlic – 2 tsp (chopped)
  5. Broccoli – ¾ cup (blanched)
  6. Mushroom – ¾ cup(sliced)
  7. Green Capsicum – ½  cup (thinly sliced)
  8. Corn – ¼ cup
  9. Fresh Cream – ½ cup
  10. Mayonnaise –  ½ tbsp
  11. Pepper Powder – 1 tbsp
  12. Mixed Herbs – 1 tsp
  13. Salt – according to taste
  14. Fresh Parsley – (chopped)
  15. Chilli Flakes – 1 tsp (or accordingly)
  16. Cheese – As required

Method

  1. Boil the pasta in salt + little oil.
    Strain it and keep aside.
  2. In a pan, add butter on low–medium flame.
    Add in the chopped garlic, sauté until the aroma comes.
  3. Next, add in the chicken slices.
    Sauté, add salt and pepper according to taste, and cook the chicken until almost done.
  4. Now add in the vegetables,  also sauté well. Mix the veggies with the chicken and let it cook for about 5-7 mins.
  5. Add in the fresh cream and mayonnaise.
    Mix everything nicely.
    Adjust the salt. Also add in ¼ cup of water (if sauce too thick).
  6. Add in the pepper, herbs and chilli flakes.
    Mix everything nicely and cook for 1–2 minutes.
  7. Add in the cooked pasta, cheese and parsley, toss everything together.

Serve your delicious white pasta hot, garnished with a sprinkle of chilli flakes, mixed herbs, and a touch of grated cheese. Pair it with garlic bread or a fresh salad for the perfect meal. Creamy, flavourful, and comforting, this dish is sure to impress everyone at the table!

