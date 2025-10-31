DELICIOUS AND CREAMY WHITE SAUCE PASTA

Creamy, rich, and perfectly comforting, this white pasta combines tender chicken, crisp vegetables, and a silky white sauce made with butter, cream, and cheese. It’s a wholesome meal that’s simple to make yet tastes like something straight out of a restaurant. Perfect for weeknight dinners or cozy weekend treats!
Ingredients
- Chicken Breast – 150 g (thinly cut)
- Pasta – 2 cups (boiled)
- Butter – 2 tbsp
- Garlic – 2 tsp (chopped)
- Broccoli – ¾ cup (blanched)
- Mushroom – ¾ cup(sliced)
- Green Capsicum – ½ cup (thinly sliced)
- Corn – ¼ cup
- Fresh Cream – ½ cup
- Mayonnaise – ½ tbsp
- Pepper Powder – 1 tbsp
- Mixed Herbs – 1 tsp
- Salt – according to taste
- Fresh Parsley – (chopped)
- Chilli Flakes – 1 tsp (or accordingly)
- Cheese – As required
Method
- Boil the pasta in salt + little oil.
Strain it and keep aside.
- In a pan, add butter on low–medium flame.
Add in the chopped garlic, sauté until the aroma comes.
- Next, add in the chicken slices.
Sauté, add salt and pepper according to taste, and cook the chicken until almost done.
- Now add in the vegetables, also sauté well. Mix the veggies with the chicken and let it cook for about 5-7 mins.
- Add in the fresh cream and mayonnaise.
Mix everything nicely.
Adjust the salt. Also add in ¼ cup of water (if sauce too thick).
- Add in the pepper, herbs and chilli flakes.
Mix everything nicely and cook for 1–2 minutes.
- Add in the cooked pasta, cheese and parsley, toss everything together.
Serve your delicious white pasta hot, garnished with a sprinkle of chilli flakes, mixed herbs, and a touch of grated cheese. Pair it with garlic bread or a fresh salad for the perfect meal. Creamy, flavourful, and comforting, this dish is sure to impress everyone at the table!