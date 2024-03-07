Recipe : Juicy Chicken Roast

Ingredients for marination of chicken
- Chicken – 1 kg
- Turmeric Powder – ½ tsp
- Chilli Powder – 1 tsp
- Lemon Juice – ½ tsp
- Ginger Garlic Paste – 1 tsp
- Salt – ½ tsp
Ingredients for gravy
- Onion – 2 [finely chopped]
- Ginger Garlic Paste – 1 tsp
- Curry Leaves – handful
- Green Chillies – 2
- Tomatoes – 2 [finely chopped]
- Turmeric Powder – ¼ tsp
- Red Chilli Powder – ½ tsp
- Chicken Masala powder – 1 tsp
- Salt – as per your taste
- Ketchup – 1 tbsp
- Coriander Leaves – for garnish
- Oil – accordingly
Method
- Marinate the chicken with turmeric powder, chilli powder, lemon juice, salt and ginger garlic paste. Mix everything well and set as aside
- In a deep wok, heat 3 tbsp of oil on medium – high flame and add the marinated chicken pieces and fry both sides until 80% cooked. Keep it aside.
- In the same wok, add little more oil. Add the ginger garlic paste, green chillies and curry leaves. Saute until the raw smell goes.
- Add in the onions and fry until golden brown. Add in the turmeric powder, red chilli powder, chicken masala powder and ketchup. Mix everything well.
- Add in the tomatoes, cover and cook until it becomes mushy and the oil separates. Add in the fried chicken. Add salt accordingly.
- Simmer the flame, close and cook for 5 mins. At last garnish with coriander leaves.
YOUR DELICIOUS ROAST IS
READY TO BE SERVED.
ENJOY!
