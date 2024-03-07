Recipe : Juicy Chicken Roast

Ingredients for marination of chicken

  1. Chicken – 1 kg
  2. Turmeric Powder – ½ tsp
  3. Chilli Powder – 1 tsp
  4. Lemon Juice – ½ tsp
  5. Ginger Garlic Paste – 1 tsp
  6. Salt – ½ tsp

Ingredients for gravy

  1. Onion – 2 [finely chopped]
  2. Ginger Garlic Paste – 1 tsp
  3. Curry Leaves – handful
  4. Green Chillies – 2
  5. Tomatoes – 2 [finely chopped]
  6. Turmeric Powder – ¼ tsp
  7. Red Chilli Powder – ½ tsp
  8. Chicken Masala powder – 1 tsp
  9. Salt – as per your taste
  10. Ketchup – 1 tbsp
  11. Coriander Leaves – for garnish
  12. Oil – accordingly

Method

  1. Marinate the chicken with turmeric powder, chilli powder, lemon juice, salt and ginger garlic paste. Mix everything well and set as aside
  2. In a deep wok, heat 3 tbsp of oil on medium – high flame and add the marinated chicken pieces and fry both sides until 80% cooked. Keep it aside.
  3. In the same wok, add little more oil. Add the ginger garlic paste, green chillies and curry leaves. Saute until the raw smell goes.
  4. Add in the onions and fry until golden brown. Add in the turmeric powder, red chilli powder, chicken masala  powder and ketchup. Mix everything well.
  5. Add in the tomatoes, cover and cook until it becomes mushy and the oil separates. Add in the fried chicken. Add salt accordingly.
  6. Simmer the flame, close and cook for 5 mins. At last garnish with coriander leaves.

YOUR DELICIOUS ROAST IS

READY TO BE SERVED.

ENJOY!

